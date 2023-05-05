King Charles Coronation Schedule: Time it Starts in the US

Royal family followers know King Charles III’s coronation happens on May 6, 2023. So, what’s the coronation schedule for the day’s events, and what time does it all happen in the US? Here’s what to know about the schedule, plus information about when Prince Harry might leave the UK to get home to Meghan Markle and his kids.

King Charles III’s coronation schedule: The timing of the events on Saturday, May 6, 2023

King Charles’ coronation begins on the morning of Saturday, May 6, 2023. Here’s King Charles’ coronation schedule in UK local time:

6 a.m. local time: The procession route, which goes from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, opens. Viewers can gather to prepare to watch the coronation take place. Once this area fills, hopeful viewers will head to Hyde Park, St. James’ Park, and Green Park areas.

7:15 a.m.: Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey.

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.: The congregation is seated, as are foreign heads of state and British royal family members. By 9:45 a.m., the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry comes together at Buckingham Palace.

10:20 a.m.: King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles head to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on a route that’s just over a mile long.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: The coronation begins and ends. The ceremony typically runs as follows: Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture, and the Enthronement and Homage.

1: 45 p.m.: King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the Royal Salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

2:15 p.m.: The working royal family members appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness military planes and helicopters belonging to the British Army, navy, and air force fly past them overhead.

The coronation schedule for Eastern and Pacific time zones

Here’s the coronation schedule in Eastern and Pacific time:

1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT: The procession route opens.

2:15 a.m. ET/11: 15 p.m. PT: Westminster Abbey arrivals.

4:00 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. ET/1 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. PT: Royal family members are seated, as are other important names on the guest list.

5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT: US coverage begins airing live.

5:20 a.m. ET/2:20 a.m. PT: King Charles and Camilla head to Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET/3 a.m. to 5 a.m. PT: The coronation begins and ends.

8:45 a.m. ET/5:45 a.m. PT: King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the Royal Salute.

9:15 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT: The working royal family members appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

What time is Prince Harry leaving? He’s headed back to the US

Prince Harry plans to attend King Charles III’s coronation — but he reportedly isn’t staying in the UK for long. His son, Prince Archie, has his birthday on the same day as the coronation. Meghan Markle is reportedly staying in California with the children due to the unfortunate timing.

A source told The Sun that Harry will go to the coronation and then immediately jet back to the US for Archie’s birthday. “He’ll be in and out of the UK in 24 hours,” the source shared. “Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. “He will only be doing the coronation service, then leaving.”

So, when will Harry leave the UK? It’s likely he’ll be on a plane and heading out as soon as the coronation officially ends at 1 p.m., so by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. local time. This will put him back in California for the morning of Archie’s birthday.

Elements of this story were first reported by CBS News and Town & Country.

