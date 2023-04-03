King Charles III’s Coronation: U.S. Citizens Are ‘Envious’ Says Entertainment Reporter

King Charles III‘s coronation is an occasion full of pomp and circumstance and, for many royalists, a once-in-a-lifetime event. Charles will formally ascend to the throne in a ceremony highlighting the royal family’s religious and traditional elements. The event is scheduled for May 6, 2023, and will be broadcast worldwide. However, one entertainment reporter claims U.S. citizens are “envious” of the moment and look forward to watching with interest.

King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6, 2023 | Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why is King Charles’ coronation so special?

Typically, coronations are when the public witnesses the pageantry and tradition of the United Kingdom’s monarchy. The ceremony takes part on or soon after a monarch’s accession and is steeped in tradition.

These traditional events have remained unchanged for a thousand years. Many of these elements were utilized for Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation and will likely, be used to crown her son, King Charles.

Another element that makes coronations so special is the Coronation Regalia. These are sacred objects representing the monarch’s powers and responsibilities. They are presented to the king or queen during the coronation ceremony, including when crowning.

These and many other elements make coronations special and unique to the United Kingdom. This led one entertainment reporter to share their thoughts on why those stateside enjoy these events.

U.S. citizens are ‘envious’ of royal events, says entertainment reporter

Entertainment reporter Kinsley Schofield spoke to Great Britain News, discussing the coronation. She revealed how “envious” Americans were of royal events during her discussion.

“We are so envious of your beautiful traditions,” Schofield said. “The uniforms, the music, the choreography. I think there will be a lot of interest.”

She continued, “I think we’ve always envied your traditions. They are very beautiful, and all eyes will be on coronation day.”

Do Americans typically watch significant royal events like King Charles’ coronation?

The wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William was a popular event for U.S. royal watchers | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

America’s fascination with traditional royal events dates back to 1840 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert wed. Even then, before the accessibility Americans enjoy today, such as television and the internet, the event drew interest from Americans.

“Americans were clamoring for details about Victoria’s wedding dress. Of course, that obsession is only amplified due to the 24/7 news cycle and our fascination with celebrity culture,” Arianne Chernock, associate professor at the Department of History at Boston University, said to NBC News.

Any royal event draws attention worldwide, particularly in America. The six-hour time difference doesn’t seem to matter to most in the U.S. who have risen early to watch Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1954, the royal weddings of then-Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Sad events also are popular with Americans. Per Reuters, over 11.4 million people tuned in to watch as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in September 2022. Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral drew 33.2 million viewers.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will be coronated on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey. The event will be the first coronation of a monarch of the United Kingdom in over 70 years.