King Charles’ Coronation Woes Could Be a Bad Omen for His Reign — Royal Superstition

According to a royal superstition, King Charles III’s coronation will foreshadow what his reign might be like. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, planned her coronation so everything would go perfectly, considering the belief that her reign would go poorly otherwise. But Charles’ coronation has already made headlines for hitting some bumps, even though it hasn’t happened yet.

King Charles III | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation troubles could lead to a troubled reign, according to a royal superstition

Charles is preparing for his coronation and might have some cause for worry. “A British monarch’s coronation day is a joyous occasion — but it also carries a lot of pressure. If something goes wrong during the coronation ceremony, royal superstition considers it to be a bad omen for the sovereign. Any mishaps would predict an unsuccessful reign,” per Reader’s Digest.

Queen Elizabeth was keenly aware of this superstition and supposedly planned hers accordingly, though Charles reportedly almost ruined it.

It’s unclear how much Charles believes in it. But if he does, the new king might have concerns about his future reign.

King Charles’ coronation troubles: the coronation concert and broadcast, and Prince Harry

According to W Magazine, Charles has already hit a few snags in his coronation that we know about.

First, there’s the matter of performers. Artists that reportedly declined invitations to perform at the historic event include Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Elton John, and the Spice Girls.

Second, a National Union of Journalists strike could impact the BBC’s broadcast. Employees have threatened to protest the coronation if their demands aren’t met, meaning coverage around the country could be affected.

Third, some sources claimed Prince Harry was expecting an apology from Charles and Prince William before committing to attend. Insiders reported the Duke of Sussex was seeking concessions that his father and brother were uninterested in giving.

The most current news is that Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited, but their children were not included in the invitation (per The Independent). According to the couple’s spokesperson, they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation” but will not disclose “an immediate decision on whether [they] will attend … at this time.”

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

Television producer Anthony Geffen revealed Queen Elizabeth was aware of the royal superstition, which made her determined for her large-scale 1953 coronation to go according to plan. He told The Times 2Arts, “She was just 27 when she was crowned, and there is a strong tradition in the history of the English coronation that anything goes wrong, it is seen as an ill omen.” (Express.co.uk)

“Imagine what it must have been like having given permission to allow the film cameras to cover live every element of it,” Geffen added. “And also imagine the prospect of having a [five-pound crown] of gold designed for somebody who was wearing a huge wig — that being Charles II — placed on your 27-year-old head.”

There was a lot of room for a mishap, but everything seemed to go according to plan. Those who believe the superstition might say she reigned for 70 years and became beloved by people worldwide because of that.