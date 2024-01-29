King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have been married since 2005 -- and there is one situation where he finds himself dependent on her.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles certainly go way back. The two first dated in the 1970s, but after their love for each other was reportedly denied by the queen, the two wound up marrying other people. Of course, we all know how that ended, and now, Charles and Camilla have been married for nearly 20 years.

Now that Charles is king, it’s become obvious that there is one frequent situation in which he heavily depends on his wife.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles depends on Camilla Parker Bowles while in public

Although you might think that someone like the King of the United Kingdom would have no issue making a public appearance, that isn’t necessarily the case. While Charles is certainly used to being among the public, that doesn’t mean he can’t feel uneasy from time to time. And according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke on behalf of Betfair Bingo (via Express), Charles depends quite heavily on Camilla to calm him down while in public.

Based on Stanton’s analysis, Charles is often “looking around and fidgeting when Camilla isn’t by his side, which shows how dependent he is on her … He tends to get a little stressed when Camilla isn’t in his eyeline because she gives him a lot of strength.”

Of course, Charles and Camilla have known each other for years, so it might not come as too much of a surprise that Charles has grown dependent on Camilla. The couple tied the knot back in 2005, and Camilla was at Charles’ side during his coronation ceremony when she was also crowned as the new queen consort. For a while, people weren’t sure if she would be allowed the “queen” title, but rumor has it Queen Elizabeth OK’d the title before her death.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have tried their best to win over the public

Charles and Camilla haven’t exactly had the smoothest relationship. It’s hard to forget the couple’s infamous affair in the 1980s that led to his divorce from Princess Diana. And Diana was so loved by the public that people didn’t exactly take it well when Camilla took Diana’s place. Charles and Diana separated about 15 years before Charles and Camilla were married.

While Camilla isn’t the most-loved royal in the bunch, she has tried her best to keep herself the most muted of any working royal — and it’s actually been a tactic to grow her approval rating. Apparently, Camilla’s desire to remain out of the spotlight has actually made her more likable than if she had tried to become the face of the royal family. While much of the public doesn’t necessarily support her, the overall consensus is that she doesn’t bother anyone nearly as much as she used to — which is pretty much the best she can hope for given the way she was brought into the royal family in the first place.