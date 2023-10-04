King Charles’ ‘Devotion’ To Camilla Parker Bowles Has Helped Improve His Popularity: ‘They Have Stayed Out of Controversy’

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' relationship was anything but well-liked when the two first started dating. Through the years, though, it's actually been the reason that the couple has become more popular.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have certainly seen their share of drama through the years. However, one thing has remained constant: their love for one another. While it landed them in hot water years ago when Charles was still married to the late Princess Diana, it now looks like it could be a major reason as to why Charles’ popularity has improved among the royals. One PR expert thinks Charles and Camilla’s “personal devotion” to one another has helped them improve their ratings.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘devotion’ to one another is admired by the public

Charles’ marriage to Camilla has certainly been a full 180 compared to the way things were with Diana. Back in the 1990s, Charles’ approval rating had basically hit rock bottom once his cheating scandal was made public. But interestingly enough, Charles didn’t disassociate himself from Camilla. Actually, he leaned into the affair and wound up continuing the relationship with her; they were married in 2005. And to this day, they have remained married, which one PR expert says is a big reason for the couple’s increased approval ratings.

“Both [Charles and Camilla] were, at one point, very unpopular figures,” says PR expert Ed Coram-James, while speaking to Express. “But, because they have stayed out of controversy and worked hard at their duties, the view has softened, and they are now popular.”

He continued, “Crucially, the public has come to support their marriage and, dare I say it, the majority are even touched by their personal devotion to one another.” It might seem uncanny given how Charles and Camilla’s relationship was first announced to the public. And many people who still remember Princess Diana likely have a hard time full committing to Camilla. However, her approval rating has steadily climbed in recent years. Back in 2017, Camilla’s approval rating was just a measly 33%. But according to The Washington Post, it stood at 55% shortly after the queen’s death in 2022. Of course, that still doesn’t compare to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s approval ratings, which are pushing 80%, but it’s a start.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on their wedding day in 2005 | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

What will happen to Camilla Parker Bowles when King Charles dies?

Charles just turned 75, and while the royal family certainly has longevity, they also have no choice but to have a plan in place for when the monarch inevitably dies. If an heir king dies and his wife remains alive, she becomes the Queen Mother, since her child would then rule. However, in the case of Camilla, Prince William is not her son. So when Charles dies and William takes the throne, Camilla will become known as Camilla, Queen Dowager — Kate Middleton will hold the title of Queen Catherine.

It’s unclear how Camilla’s reputation will continue to unfold the longer she is at the throne with her husband, but it certainly looks like she has slowly started to win over the public. Will she ever have quite the same approval rating as William or Kate? Probably not.