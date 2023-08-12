Find out which royal King Charles' former valet was afraid to talk to and why the first time they spoke didn't go so well.

You may think that staffers who work in royal households don’t get rattled or starstruck when talking to different members of the family since they are around them daily. However, someone who used to work for King Charles III is admitting that there is one member of the Firm he was ” so nervous” to speak to.

If you guessed it was the royal family matriarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, you’re wrong.

Read on to find out who and why Charles’ former butler was left “horrified” when he did actually talk to that person.

Members of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal Charles’ aide was ‘nervous’ to talk to and why he was ‘horrified’ when he did

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the then-Prince of Wales and his wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Harrold’s duties included that of butler, valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver.

The former royal aide revealed that he was “so nervous” when he had to talk to Princess Anne.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Harrold recalled: “I remember once that Anne phoned the palace as she wanted to speak to her brother. I remember picking the phone up and feeling so nervous. I heard her voice, I was trying to put her through to Charles and I pressed the wrong button and it cut her off!

“I was horrified. I apologized so many times. She was fine about it, but of course, that had to be our first time speaking. I’ve seen her a lot of times at events, too. She is always so friendly and polite to anyone she meets.”

Princess Anne arriving for her brother King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The former royal butler says this is how the princess likes to celebrate her birthday

Princess Anne’s birthday is Aug. 15 and the former butler revealed how she likes to celebrate the day.

“When it comes to celebrations, she will always prefer to have a low-key celebration,” he explained.

According to Harrold, “[Princess Anne] really prefers minimal fuss. She does break the mold of being a traditional royal in the way that she does things. She’s always been someone to do her own thing. You will see her out and about in her local town, just doing what she needs to do. In terms of her 73rd birthday, she will be spending her day with her children and her grandchildren. Her celebration will not be a big lavish party. She will be spending it at her private home. I don’t even think she had a big party for her 70th.”

Princess Anne rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying King Charles III during the coronation | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

And as for what gifts the Princess Royal could receive on her birthday, Harrold opined: “I would expect that her family would be thinking of giving her some equestrian-related gifts. I can imagine it would be something to do with that part of her life. I wouldn’t expect people to give her a horse, but it could be as simple as a horse fridge magnet.

“And I have no doubt Zara or Peter would give her a jokey present as Anne has a great sense of humor. Royals give fun presents all the time. Anne could also be given more practical presents, whether that would be a jacket, a pair of wellies, or a hat. I would be thinking along the lines of something outdoorsy. She’s also really into her antiques, and that could be an option or even a lovely scented candle.”