King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’

Megan Markle‘s entrance into the royal family was a grand affair. But her daily life as a senior royal didn’t always mirror that after she and Prince Harry were married.

Now Lady Anne Glenconner, a friend of King Charles III‘s, has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may have made the mistake of assuming every aspect of her life from then on was going to be “grand” and was disappointed that wasn’t the case.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan were married in a truly royal affair

On May 19, 2018, Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests as well as millions of viewers who tuned in from around the world. In addition to just about every royal you can think of, some other attendees included celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, and George Clooney along with his wife Amal Clooney.

The bride wore a sleek Givenchy gown with a long silk tulle veil and was accompanied up the aisle by Harry’s father.

Following their nuptials, the pair were driven around in a procession through the streets by an Ascot Landau carriage.

Meghan Markle as she arrives accompanied by then-Prince Charles during wedding in St. George’s Chapel | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles’ friend wonders if Meghan always thought she was going to ride in a ‘golden coach’

But following that royal wedding, their lives as senior royals together began and Lady Glenconner believes Megan didn’t know how to feel without all the glitz and glamour. Glenconner has known the royal family for decades and is the daughter of the 5th Earl of Leicester. She served as a maid of honor at Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. She was also one of Princess Margaret’s closest confidantes, a former lady-in-waiting, and is friends with King Charles today.

Glenconner offered some of her thoughts about Prince Harry’s wife in The Times Magazine and said the couple had a “wonderful wedding” but then life went “back to normal.”

“The sort of things the royal family have to do, they’re just not very interesting,” Lady Glenconner said per Express. “You’ve not driven around in a golden coach. One’s own wedding was fantastic, but the next day you’re back to normal.” She added that she wondered if Meghan just “thought it was going to be all very grand” all the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage after wedding | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Sussexes later decided to step down from royal life altogether

Less than two years after saying “I do,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to royal life in the U.K. and moved 5,000 miles away to live life on their terms in the U.S.

While they still aren’t being driven around in a golden coach, Meghan and Harry seem to be doing everything their way even if it means irritating the prince’s family.