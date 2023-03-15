King Charles Has Yet to Share Any of Queen Elizabeth’s Massive Fortune With Prince Andrew, as the Disgraced Duke of York Is Reportedly Planning a Comeback

Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling hopeless over the fact that King Charles has not distributed their mother’s vast inheritance. Queen Elizabeth’s estate was left solely to King Charles in a 1993 agreement, which meant that no inheritance tax was required.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also left out of the inheritance plan, though both of them are still working members of the royal family. With Andrew the official pariah of the royals, he might have to start looking for other means to pay the bills – including a potential tell-all interview.

Prince Andrew and King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles has not given Prince Andrew any of Queen Elizabeth’s fortune

The late Queen Elizabeth’s estate is estimated to be worth close to $800 million. Although she has three children, a 1993 agreement stipulated that the entirety of her fortune go to King Charles, her oldest and first in line to the throne.

Anne and Edward, fortunately, are still making appearances for the royal family and are therefore still on the payroll. That said, inside sources told the Independent that Anne and Edward harbor “some resentment” towards Charles over the Queen’s fortune.

The reason Queen Elizabeth made the agreement with Charles was that it was the most “tax efficient” method to handle the situation. The source added that the late Queen had made other arrangements for Anne and Edward to ensure they had plenty of funds following her death.

Andrew, however, is in a completely different boat and might have to resort to other means for a steady source of income.

The Duke of York is facing a ‘disaster’ if King Charles doesn’t support him financially

Unlike Anne and Edward, Andrew has to rely on the generosity of King Charles to make ends meet. The Duke of York has been kept out of the public eye ever since his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

That means Andrew is no longer considered a working member of the royal family and cannot dip into the Sovereign Grant for money. While Andrew has yet to publicly comment on his financial status, a close friend claims that the situation is getting dicey.

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? It’s a disaster,” the source shared.

Andrew has resided in a property located in Windsor Park since 2004. The Duke of York lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, though reports claim that King Charles has asked the couple to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, which is where Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, used to call home.

Buckingham Palace has refused to release a statement about Andrew’s future in the royal family.

Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking about writing a tell-all memoir

With Andrew’s financial future in jeopardy, sources told the Independent that multiple outlets have asked the Duke of York to sit down for a tell-all interview. There is no telling if Andrew will take the offer, but sources say that he thinks it might help clear his name.

Andrew originally found himself in hot water after it was revealed that he had connections to accused and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In particular, reports surfaced that Andrew had sexually assaulted Virginia Guiffre during a trip to America with Epstein.

The Duke of York, of course, has denied all of these allegations. The royal family, however, was quick to take action against him, removing his military titles and taking him out of the public eye.

In light of everything that has happened, a source revealed that Andrew feels as though “there is little else to lose” and is seriously considering doing the interview.