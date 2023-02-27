4 Controversial Ways King Charles III’s Coronation Could Spark Public Uproar

Support for King Charles III as he formally ascends to the throne remains strong. However, some aspects of the historic royal event could spark public uproar. Here are four ways King Charles III’s coronation could cause general disdain toward the public’s fragile perception of the monarchy.

The attendance of King Charles III’ beleaguered brother, Prince Andrew at his coronation

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm Prince Andrew’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation. He and siblings Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will likely attend. At Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, they trio stood strong alongside their older brother.

According to royal expert and author Angela Levin via The Telegraph, King Charles and his brother have “rarely got on well together.” Partly because they have “very different personalities, values, and approaches to life.”

The brothers supported one another publicly until Andrew’s friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Epstein was arrested for his crimes, which included predatory behavior toward young women. He died in prison.

In November 2019, Andrew recorded an interview about his friendship with Epstein at Buckingham Palace. Andrew said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein. Subsequently, Queen Elizabeth II’s son voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties. Andrew subsequently lost his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Camilla’s crowning alongside her husband, King Charles III

The public crowning of Camilla Parker Bowles will to occur alongside King Charles III. However, while Camilla’s royal standing has changed, many royalists believe she should not be honored in such a public fashion.

For years, Camilla was the third person in the marriage of King Charles III and Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales once said, “there were three people in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Therefore, Camilla’s historically perceived as a royal mistress threatening the monarchy’s stability. After Charles divorced Princess Diana and Camilla from Andrew Parker Bowles, the couple quietly began working on Camilla’s public image. Charles and Camilla subsequently married in 2005.

Prince Harry continued to stoke the fires of instability regarding his relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort. Harry escalated his allegations against Camilla in a 2023 interview with 60 Minutes. He called her “dangerous” because of her connections with media members.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance could upstage his father

Express reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation. A source told the outlet, “They’re on the list. Planning is underway to ensure the proceedings run as smoothly as possible, without any drama.”

The news outlet also reported that Harry and Meghan’s attendance could potentially upstage the sacred event. All eyes will be on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple famously spent the better part of one year discussing their distrust of the royal institution.

Therefore, officials are reportedly working behind the scenes to reduce the chance of any conflict. This includes seating arrangements within Westminster Abbey to avoid Harry sitting beside his estranged brother, Prince William.

The overall cost of the event

Critics have questioned the cost of Charles’ coronation as inappropriate due to the cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom. Express reported the overall cost of the coronation will not be released until after the event.

The coronation is a state occasion. The government controls the guest list and pays for the coronation. Adding a bank holiday into the three-day event could push the overall cost to nearly $120 million. The Sun reports that the worldwide TV rights to the televised ceremony will help cover costs and that the tourists traveling to the UK for the coronation will rejuvenate the economy.

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will take place at Westminister Abbey on May 6, 2023. The event will be aired worldwide.