King Charles III Drops Coronation Playlist of Blockbuster Hits from Harry Styles, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, David Bowie, and Queen

If you’re ready to rock out with royalty, there is a playlist of music curated to celebrate King Charles III‘s coronation. The royal family’s website released a set of songs that can be used to welcome Charles as the United Kingdom’s sovereign. The list includes Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, David Bowie, and Queen, to name a few music superstars.

The Beatles, King Charles, and Harry Styles have united for the 2023 coronation music playlist | Bettmann/Max Mumby/Indigo/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

King Charles’s coronation takes place on May 6, 2023

King Charles III’s coronation will be similar to that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who was crowned in 1953. A statement on the royal family’s official website revealed the following information about the beginning of Charles’s reign thus far.

“The Coronation Ceremony takes place at Westminster Abbey, London, and is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury,” it reads. “The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the queen consort [Camilla Parker Bowles].

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future. While being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” it concluded. The future also includes a playlist that appeals to young and old music lovers.

These superstar artists appear on King Charles’ coronation playlist

Delighted to see that they’ve chosen our version of Curtis Mayfield’s song ‘People Get Ready’ with my old mate Jeff Beck to be on the official King’s Coronation playlist. What an honour, Jeff would no doubt have been delighted too. Thank you.



Listen here https://t.co/ucYIx1Z5iA pic.twitter.com/hIhXRDU8Rz — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) February 16, 2023

A who’s who of music superstars appears within a toolkit celebrating the king of the United Kingdom’s coronation. These celebrated artists include Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, David Bowie, and Queen, to name a few.

Also included are songs by the artist’s Boney M, Coldplay, Elbow, ELO, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, and George Ezra. Grace Jones, Kate Bush, Madness, Michael Buble, Pet Shop Boys, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, and Jeff Beck are also featured.

Finally, Sam Ryder, Pet Shop Boys, Spice Girls, Take That, The Kinks, The Proclaimers, The Who, Tom Jones, and King wrap up the playlist. The songs are an eclectic mix of tunes that reflect different generations of music lovers.

The coronation toolkit includes homemade bunting ideas, recipe cards, kids’ activity sheets, and social media assets using the official emblem.

The coronation of King Charles III will be a three-day celebration

King Charles III and the Imperial State Crown at the opening of Parliament | Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Per the official Buckingham Palace website, King Charles III’s coronation will be a three-day celebration. King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles‘ coronations will occur on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop of Canterbury will subsequently conduct the Service.

In addition, on Sunday, May 7, a special coronation concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle. Likewise, on that same day, the Coronation Big Lunch occurs. There, neighbors and communities are invited to share food and fun.

Finally, on Monday, May 8, members of the public will be invited to participate in The Big Help Out. This event encourages people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work undertaken to support their local areas.

The official website shares the hope of the king and queen consort that the coronation weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families, and their communities across the United Kingdom.