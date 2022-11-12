King Charles III’s Ex-Butler Compares Prince William’s Relationship With Kate Middleton to His Father and Princess Diana’s

Over the course of seven years Grant Harrold served as King Charles III‘s butler and also worked for Prince William and Kate Middleton before they were married and had children. He got to know the family in a way most people never will. Harrold recently reflected on his time looking after them and revealed just how different the new Prince and Princess of Wales are than Charles and Princess Diana.

Side-by-side photo of Princess Diana kissing Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton and Prince William kissing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | AFP via Getty Images

Ex-Butler describes how different William and Kate’s relationship is from Charles and Diana’s

Harrold worked in the royal household from 2004 through 2011, which was in the early days of Prince William and Kate’s relationship. He shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that back then they were a lovestruck pair who were “like any boyfriend and girlfriend” would be. While the former royal butler said their relationship was really “no different” than most people, he did acknowledge that he sees a big difference now in their marriage than Charles and Diana’s. He explained that they are actually quite different when compared to their predecessors because they are “100% a team” and “don’t ever put a foot wrong.”

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, Harrold said: “William and Kate have been married about as long as Charles and Diana were, look at how those two are still a complete 100% team, so it’s very different.

“I think they don’t put a foot wrong, they never put a foot wrong, just like the queen. I see almost a very mirrored effect between William and Kate and the queen and Prince Philip but 80 years apart. Two very similar couples, very similar love, very similar dedication to duty but two very different types of royals, one very traditional and one very modern, and that’s part of this transition.”

Side-by-side photo of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles standing on the balcony (circa 1982) | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images, and Kate Middleton and Prince William standing on the balcony (circa 2013) | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The reason Will and Kate’s role as Prince and Princess of Wales is so different

Harrold also noted that William and his bride are coming into their new Prince and Princess of Wales roles together unlike William’s mother and father.

The former royal employee pointed out: “You look at them already and they’ve only been Prince and Princess of Wales for over [two] months and we already see them as a Prince and Princess of Wales. I think what’s nice for [Kate] is she hasn’t got big shoes to fill because Diana was a unique one-off Princess of Wales who we all loved. Kate’s from a very different background, they’ve been dating from a very similar age, from university age. They’ve grown up together, they’ve had a family. It’s not like he was Prince of Wales then he married her, they’ve become it together so it’s different.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit a community hub in Scarborough, England together | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harrold believes William and Kate will fare very well as the new Prince and Princess of Wales and part of that has to do with the late queen.

He said: “The thing with William, Kate and Harry when they were younger, they were very much encouraged to have a normal life. It’s not that long since he gave up his ambulance work and became a full-time royal. It hasn’t been long. They haven’t been doing it that long, they’ve had a relatively normal life for a long time but they’ve also been on the sidelines watching the queen, they’ve been working up to this and had the perfect training. Going back to what the queen said, she said it was all in the training and that is exactly what William and Kate have had the opportunity to do. I’m sure it was the queen’s plan to make sure they were trained to be the best future king and queen this country will be able to have going forward.”