King Charles III’s Coronation Date ‘Not a Snub’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III’s coronation date is May 6, 2023.

It’s also Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl doesn’t believe it’s a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “snub” but rather a “happy coincidence.”

It’s official. King Charles III’s coronation has been set. But there’s one element that might prompt some side-eye. The date just so happens to hold significance for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s, birthday. According to a royal expert, it’s a “happy coincidence” and “not a snub.”

The coronation of King Charles had been somewhat of a mystery since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. Details remained largely unknown in the days immediately before and after the queen’s Sept. 19 funeral.

Speculation swirled about the ceremony being more modest i.e., shorter and less costly. Nothing became official until Oct. 11, when Buckingham Palace released a statement on the coronation. The palace announced the king’s official coronation date as May 6, 2023.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty the King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023,” the statement read. “The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

The palace also confirmed it would indeed be more pared back to match “the spirit of our times.” It will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

Additionally, the palace confirmed the king’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be “crowned” queen consort at the coronation.

Expert says ‘royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays,’ thinks coronation on Archie’s birthday is a ‘happy coincidence’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor | Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the coronation happening on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son’s birthday isn’t a diss.

“Having the coronation on Archie’s birthday is definitely not a snub. I think it’s very much a happy coincidence,” she told ET.

“Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays,” she continued. “So I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence.”

Earlier in the year, another major royal event coincided with an important day for Harry and Meghan. Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities took place on June 4, 2022, their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

‘Ultimate decision’ on whether or not to attend coronation of King Charles III rests with Harry and Meghan

“We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members,” Nicholl said of Harry and Meghan. “Whether or not we see them there, we have to wait and see. But it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

“It’s going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make,” she continued. “It remains to be seen whether or not they attend. But, of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they’re going to come over for King Charles’ coronation on May the 6th.”

The author of The New Royals also said both the king and Camilla “would be very pleased” to see Harry and Meghan at the coronation.

