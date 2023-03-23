King Charles III’s Coronation Will Include Key Roles for Most of the Royal Family — But Not Prince Harry or Meghan Markle

Less than two months from now, King Charles III will be crowned during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Most members of the royal family are expected to attend the historic event, though only 15 royals will play key roles at the ceremony.

While senior royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, are expected to be featured at the coronation procession, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly take on lesser roles if they attend the ceremony at all.

King Charles III | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

These 15 royals will play a key role in King Charles III’s coronation

On the morning of May 6, the King and Queen Consort, along with other senior royals, will participate in the Coronation procession, traveling to Westminster Abbey. This part of the journey is reserved for senior members of the family, which means some royals will be left out.

William and Kate will be a part of the formal procession, along with their three young ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Princess Anne is also expected to be present for the procession alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, will also be front and center as the royals make their way to Westminster Abbey.

Rounding out the list of royals are the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexander, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Counting Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, 15 royals in total will be a part of the procession.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have roles at the upcoming coronation

The royals will be in full force for the procession, but two members of the family will be noticeably missing from the key event. Although they have officially received invitations to attend Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry and Meghan are not expected to play key roles at the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped being working members of the monarchy back in 2020. The two have been a constant source of controversy for the royals ever since their departure, with the drama heating up following Harry’s tell-all memoir that he released this year.

Despite what they’ve said about the royals, Buckingham Palace sent Harry and Meghan an official invitation to the coronation. The couple has not, however, confirmed that they will attend the event.

In addition to Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew is unlikely to make an appearance for the procession.

Prince William’s children will play a big part in the procession at King Charles’ coronation

While all of the attention is on Harry and Meghan, William and Kate’s children are set to steal the show during the coronation. George, Charlotte, and Louis will appear in the procession as well as on the balcony of Buckingham with the rest of the royals after the ceremony has concluded.

George is currently second in line to the throne and will therefore play a prominent role in the ceremony. It’s unclear if Charles has anything else planned for George, but he will definitely get some time in front of the cameras during the procession.

The same cannot be said of Harry and Meghan’s little ones, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana, who will likely remain with their parents throughout the ceremony.

The palace has not addressed the reports surrounding Harry and Meghan’s involvement in King Charles’ coronation.