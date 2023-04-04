King Charles III’s Coronation Will Include the World’s Biggest Diamond

King Charles III is pulling out all the stops for his highly anticipated coronation. Although the event is expected to be smaller in many ways than Queen Elizabeth II’s grand ceremony in 1953, Charles’s coronation will include the world’s biggest diamond.

The diamond comes in at an unbelievable 530 carats, but it’s not the only impressive piece Charles is bringing to the ceremony. Here is a sneak peek at all the jewels Charles will wear for his May coronation.

King Charles III | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III’s Coronation will feature the world’s biggest diamond

The royal family is not going to spare any expense when it comes to crowning King Charles III, especially when it comes to jewels. In fact, Charles’ lineup of jewels is estimated to be worth around $3.8 billion.

In keeping with long-standing tradition, King Charles will don the iconic St. Edward’s Crown for his coronation, which is being held at Westminster Abbey. This incredibly heavy crown is crafted from solid gold and boasts over 400 precious gemstones, including garnets, rubies, and sapphires.

Along with the St. Edward’s Crown, King Charles will be adorned with other essential coronation regalia, such as the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross and the Sovereign’s Ring. As reported by Crisscut, the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross is home to the largest diamond in the world, known as the Cullinan diamond, which weighs a whopping 530 carats.

A closer look at Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross’ massive diamond

Comprised of three gold sections with enamel collars, the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross features an enameled heart-shaped structure at the top that holds a remarkable diamond, known as Cullinan I or the Star of Africa.

The Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross is a true work of art, featuring a variety of intricate details and embellishments. As a symbol of the monarch’s temporal power, the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross is closely linked to the idea of good governance.

The piece has also undergone a few alterations over the years. This includes a thistle and shamrock that was added to monde in 1820, along with an enameled rose. The Cullinan diamond was added to the item in 1910 and can be removed from the scepter and worn separately if desired. The structure, of course, had to be heavily reinforced to withstand the weight of the enormous diamond.

King Charles III’s scepter has an interesting link to his namesake

The Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter were crafted by Sir Robert Viner, the royal goldsmith, for King Charles II’s coronation ceremony in 1661. These precious regalia have a long and fascinating history, which includes an attempt at theft in 1671 by Colonel Thomas Blood that actually damaged the item.

As far as the diamond is concerned, it was added much later. The jewel was given to the royal family by South Africa during King Edward VII’s reign in 1907. To this day, it is one of the largest diamonds ever uncovered.

A significant part of the coronation ceremony involves the Archbishop of Canterbury presenting the Sovereign’s Orb to the monarch and placing it in their right hand. This act is followed by the placement of the Orb on the altar, where it remains until the moment of the monarch’s coronation.