King Charles might be the monarch right now, but there is one thing that is continuing to separate him from Prince William -- and make him less popular than his own son.

King Charles and Prince William are the two most important members of the royal family. Charles took the throne immediately following Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, and he has ruled alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, ever since. But with that said, his son William has been making waves and is more well-liked by the British public than his father — but that’s not the only part of the world where William is more popular.

Charles has struggled to gain substantial popularity in the United States, while William has made his presence known in the US. And it’s hard to argue that the US would rather see William on the throne than his father.

King Charles doesn’t have the same popularity as Prince William in the United States

Back in September 2023, William made his way to the US to bring attention to his Earthshot Prize, which awards people at the forefront of the climate change movement. William visited New York City, where he spent a few days meeting with high-profile people in support of his climate change efforts. It marked the second time in a year that he visited the US, having spent time in Boston for Earthshot in October 2022 alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.

However, Charles doesn’t have quite the same star power as his son, and one royal expert thinks it’s because William is so much more progressive than his father. Plus, the world just doesn’t admire the glitz and glam of royal tours the way it once did. “The whole world has moved on from that,” said royal commentator Clive Irving, referring to the fanfare surrounding royal tours, via Express. Irving also added that William’s progressiveness is “more appropriate to the American taste” than Charles’ persona. “It’s clear that William and Kate are very popular here [in America] among those who follow the Royal Family … I think there’s a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will.”

Prince William will likely make the United States a greater focus in the future

William’s visits to the US in consecutive years are unusual for him. Prior to 2022, William had not been to the United States since 2014. However, with his focus on climate change and the knowledge that the US is one of the most influential countries in the world, William knows he has to get the US on his side in order to make any substantial difference.

“The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America … it’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work,” royal expert Kate Mansey recently said on The Royal Beat podcast, via Express. “So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative.”

William doesn’t necessarily have plans to return to the US again at the moment, but if this becomes a pattern, we might see him make an appearance there in 2024. Maybe he’ll surprise everyone and make a shocking visit to his brother, Prince Harry, at some point as well.