King Charles III May Be Planning a ‘Dignified Power Move’ In His First Christmas Speech, But Half of the UK Admit They Still Won’t Be Tuning In

King Charles III is continuing the tradition this year of delivering an annual Christmas speech. According to some reports, the new monarch could be planning a “dignified power move” as part of the address. But half of the United Kingdom says they won’t be tuning in to witness it.

King Charles III | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Imagea

Queen Elizabeth missed just one Christmas message during her 70-year reign

British monarchs have delivered a holiday message to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth since Charles’ great-grandfather King George V started the tradition on the radio in 1932.

His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, continued the practice and gave the first televised Christmas speech back in 1957, and continued to do so every year until her death — with one exception.

In 1969, the queen decided to issue a printed message from Buckingham Palace. She made this decision after the royal family had participated in a documentary that was released earlier that summer.

“I have received a great number of kind letters and messages of regard and concern about this year’s break with the usual broadcast at Christmas, and I want you all to know that my good wishes are no less warm and personal because they come to you in a different form,” the written message read.

King Charles III may be planning a ‘dignified power move’ in his first Christmas speech

For Charles’ first Christmas message — which comes just days after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries — royal expert Jo Elvin says that His Majesty could be planning something in response.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the King has very quickly started clinging to a new mantra: ‘What would [Queen Elizabeth II] do?’” Elvin said, per Express. “On the matter of how to handle this incendiary docuseries, publicly he’ll want to avoid any comment or action that keeps this soap opera being discussed and getting more tawdry by the hour.”

Elvin continued, saying that privately King Charles may need to overcome his reported desire to evade conflict with his youngest son and daughter-in-law and “get everyone talking.”

“However varied recollections may be in the family, I think finding a way to heal Harry and Meghan’s pain should be a priority because it seems that otherwise, they’ll never run out of the energy to complain and explain,” Elvin said. “A loving mention in his first Christmas address would be a dignified power move.”

Half of the United Kingdom says they won’t be tuning into King Charles III’s speech

Even if that is what the king has planned, it doesn’t mean many will witness it. According to a new poll, half of the country isn’t interested in hearing Charles’ message.

According to Newsweek, the latest YouGov poll has revealed that 49 percent of Brits say they don’t plan on watching Charles’ speech on Christmas Day. Eight percent of those respondents previously tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth’s broadcasts. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they did plan to watch the speech, and 13 percent said they didn’t know.

The monarch’s annual speech is broadcast every year on December 25 at 3:00 pm London time.