King Charles' passion for the environment dictates the royal menu but there are certain foods he will not eat for one good reason.

The royal household is no different when it comes to a family’s likes and dislikes when it comes to food. Royal chefs must pay attention to the family’s dietary needs to ensure certain items are must-haves on the menu. Other ingredients are never served to King Charles III. What food items does Charles enjoy the most, and which will he never eat? Here are the details.

King Charles eats an oyster on July 29, 2013 in Whitstable, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles insists on foods that reflect his passion for the environment

Former royal chef Carolyn Robb, who worked for the king from 1987 through 2000, told Express that Charles’ must-have ingredients reflect his passion for the environment. This means Charles changes meals based on the royal household’s sustainable garden.

Robb’s method in developing recipes for the royal household includes “prepared home cooking with the freshest of ingredients.” She said, “Charles especially appreciates local honey or home-grown asparagus, always from nearby suppliers.”

Robb explained a list of available menus is presented to the king each morning, and he and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, choose from that selection. However, those foods are subject to other factors as well.

“Sometimes that would change if Charles wandered back in with something he’d picked from the garden, and it would be served for dinner that evening,” Robb said. This reflected Charles’ wish to sustain the royal household with fresh, organic, and home-grown ingredients.

Charles also prefers a clean diet. Two days a week, the king chooses to eat vegetarian. For one day, he gives up dairy entirely to try and lessen his carbon footprint. He also walks daily for exercise and mental well-being.

The banned food list in the royal household

King Charles checks the local produce during a visit to Booths Supermarket on March 31, 2008 in Kendal, Cumbria, England | Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

The royal household, just like any other, has their favorites and things they would rather not eat. Some of these choices reflect how close the clan will be to outsiders on a particular day.

Sais Robb, “We didn’t use garlic or raw onion in many dishes. The family was always aware that they would be in close contact with members of the public.”

Surprisingly, Robb also said that the household participated in seasonal eating. Therefore, whatever time of the year certain foods were at their peak, they were served to the royal family.

Robb told Express, “Everything had to be in season,” Carolyn said. “So, no imported strawberries in December. The king was never happier than eating food fresh from the garden.”

She also revealed that despite the royal family’s wealth, there was no food waste in their kitchens. Any remaining food left over from dinner would be repurposed the next day into another tasty meal.

However, that doesn’t mean King Charles and the royal family doesn’t enjoy the occasional takeout meal

On the days when the royal family would rather have takeout, they indulged in a British favorite, fish and chips. Royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004-2011, revealed they couldn’t resist the food staple.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold revealed the family would indulge in fish and chips, accompanied by a cup of tea. This meal was traditionally eaten on Fridays.

“Having fish and chips says that we are British, and we’re proud of our roots as Brits. It doesn’t say anything about your status or anything because even royals love a trip to the chip shop,” Harrold explained.

Charles also reportedly enjoys Pizza Margherita, a simple pie made with olive oil, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. It is the least processed pizza, with the freshest of simple ingredients combined to create the takeout staple.

Elements of this story were first reported by The Robb Report.