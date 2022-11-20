How King Charles Went From a ‘Nervous’ Young Man to a ‘Confident’ Leader, According to Body Language Expert

King Charles III has undergone a major transformation, growing from a “nervous” and introverted young man into a “confident” and “adept” monarch, according to a body language expert. Here’s how the king’s body language shows he overcame his anxiety and was well-prepared to take over the throne.

King Charles used to display ‘nervous’ behaviors called ‘pacifiers,’ says body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton, known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed King Charles before his 74th birthday. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the former police officer explained some of the nervous behaviors the former Duke of Edinburgh used to exhibit.

Stanton said King Charles showed his “nervousness or a lack of confidence in social situations” by using “pacifiers.” “Pacifiers are gestures that are designed to reassure and calm ourselves down,” the expert explained. “King Charles has adopted a number of these gestures probably unconsciously when faced with certain situations over the course of his life, including playing with his cufflinks. Charles would often do this at social events, which is a clear indication of nerves and self-reassurance.”

Stanton described another one of King Charles’ “pacifiers.” “Charles is also known for placing half his right hand inside his jacket, known as the hand tuck,” he said. “This serves several purposes, but mainly as a gesture of reassurance that everything is okay.”

The expert noted that the monarch has shown fewer nervous gestures over time. “As the decades have gone on, Charles has improved greatly in his sensory ability and confidence,” he said. “This can be re-confirmed by a steady decline in the use of these pacifying gestures.”

Prince William adopted some of King Charles’ ‘nervous’ body language

Darren Stanton previously analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language during their September visit to Swansea. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, the “Human Lie Detector” noted that William adopted King Charles’ nervous gestures.

“William has also developed greatly in his levels of confidence and gravitas, especially in the last few years,” said Stanton. “He previously adopted similar gestures to that of his father King Charles, and would often come across as anxious or nervous. During the first engagement with Kate, he was seen playing with cufflinks on his shirt – something Charles is often seen doing.” He noted that, like Charles, William has a habit of placing a hand inside his jacket.

Stanton observed that the Prince of Wales has grown in confidence and, like his father, uses fewer pacifying gestures. “Nowadays, we do not see nearly as many self-reassurance gestures that William used to make,” he said. “This proves he has grown in confidence and is secure within his position as Prince of Wales and future King.”

The former Duke of Edinburgh has grown in confidence since becoming king

According to the expert, becoming king was a “huge turning point” in King Charles’ life, and his body language has changed since taking on the role.

“Charles’ confidence has grown greatly as we now see a lot more of a leader, especially when it comes to meeting and greeting people at various events,” said Stanton. “He was once quite introverted and did not like crowds very much. However, since stepping into his new role, he has been seen taking the time to walk around and speak to people.”

Stanton said that Charles has stepped up to the throne almost effortlessly. “When addressing the nation, Charles appears to have very much embraced and slipped into his role as king very easily,” he said. “There is an element of confidence in his tone and he has generally become a lot more statesmanlike in his body posture than ever before.”

The expert concluded, “Overall, King Charles has grown into a confident, well developed, socially adept man, who has spent his lifetime preparing for his role as our monarch.”

