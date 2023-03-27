King Charles III Plans Royal Family Shake-Up: Members to ‘Fund Themselves’ After Coronation

King Charles III plans for a royal family shake-up following his coronation. On the heels of the event, which is already overshadowed by Charles’ troubled relationship with his son Prince Harry, there appear to be more difficulties on the horizon for the new monarch. However, the latest installment of the royal family’s ongoing soap opera comes from Charles himself. He plans to make family members “fund themselves” after the coronation.

King Charles’s coronation is plagued with difficulties

The coronation of King Charles III is fast approaching. The event, which will combine the historical significance of past monarchs and Charles’ wish for a more streamlined celebration, takes place on May 6.

First, there is still no confirmation whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the storied event. Charles reportedly emailed the couple a save-the-date confirmation.

Secondly, they have not publicly declared if they will attend. Charles’ coronation is on the same date as their son Archie Windsor’s fourth birthday.

Thirdly, the tension between Charles, Harry, and his brother Prince William remains at an all-time high after the publication of Harry’s tell-all, Spare. Also, Harry and Meghan continue to speak out publicly regarding their feelings about the royal family.

Beyond that element, there is also the coronation of Charles’ wife, Camilla. Reportedly she was to be crowned queen consort. However, it is rumored that she will be known as queen, directly going against the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, royal insiders predict Camilla will become queen after the coronation of her husband, King Charles III. The title change will likely come after the ceremony, the Daily Mail cited.

Royal family shake-up: King Charles III wants members to ‘fund themselves’ after the coronation

According to the Evening Standard, King Charles III is looking to streamline the royal family’s finances even further. Charles wishes for those on the royal payroll to “fund themselves.” This reported five-year plan began with evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.

Charles plans to do away with subsidized rents allocated to royal family members for years. He wants them to finance their homes and “cut their cloth,” says a source.

Along with Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles plans to streamline by cleaning up the underlying issues that have financially plagued the clan. This program is called the Clarence House way.

A senior member close to the situation told the Standard: “It is not about cuts. It is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more.” Another source told the Standard, “The king is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives.”

The Evening Standard reported that several extended royal family members had been subsidized for apartments used by their children in London. The source said these properties would now be rented at competitive rates to not only royal family members but outsiders.

The king’s staff reportedly told extended family members that if they can’t afford their rents, they must move.“Many practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing,” a source told The Standard.

“The king is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves,” a senior figure said.

The buck stops as King Charles III’s reign begins

King Charles III’s streamlined spending program is one way he differentiates himself from his mother, Queen Elizabeth III. She allowed many of the spending rules he is now trying to omit.

As the new king, he must ensure the royal family’s fortune remains stable. One way to do this is to cut corners effectively.

A fundamental way to ensure the financial stability of the monarchy is to reduce spending. Therefore, by eliminating excess expenditures, the money stays within the family.

The Evening Standard reported Charles wants funds from the Duchy of Lancaster to be spent more effectively. This portfolio of cash covers land, property, and assets held in trust for the King and the cost of royal travel on official engagements.

The paper cited a source who claimed, “That’s all going to stop. The boss wants effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs and being paid appropriately. Much of what was in place doesn’t make economic sense and will be changed during the new reign.”

King Charles III will be coronated on May 6 alongside his wife Camilla Parker Bowles at Westminister Abbey. The event will kick off a three-day celebration of the monarch’s new reign.