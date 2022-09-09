King Charles Recognizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in His First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

King Charles III has given his first public address since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. And he had messages for others mourning the loss, including his sons and daughters-in-law. Learn more about his speech below, including what he said to Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth in his first address

During his first address to the public as King Charles, the new monarch expressed his “profound sorrow” over the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory, and I honor her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all,” he shared (per the Telegraph).

He concluded by expressing his gratitude and wishing her luck. “… To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you,” he said, and added, “May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'”

King Charles shared a message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first address

Some observers wondered what the queen’s death might do to mend the rift between the new king and Harry. And King Charles shared a brief message for his youngest son. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king offered.

Here’s a little more background on why that’s pertinent. In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a revealing interview about the royal family. During that talk, he said his father “stopped taking [his] calls” for a time.

They explained how they had decided to draw back from royal duties for Meghan’s wellbeing. And Harry disclosed that he didn’t receive much support from his family in that choice. “I feel really let down,” he offered, adding of his father, “He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like.”

“I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened,” he revealed about his father. He also added he once felt “trapped within the system like the rest of [his] family are.”

“My father and my brother, they are trapped,” he declared. “They don’t get to leave. I have huge compassion for that.”

For her part, Meghan said she hoped the couple’s exit from royal duties would not lead to estrangement from his family, particularly his father (per Today).

King Charles shared a message for the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his first address

King Charles had a little more to say about Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the new king shared about his oldest son.

“With Catherine beside him,” he added, “our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

He also had a specific note about Kate’s future in her new title. He said, “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

