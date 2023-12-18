King Charles and Prince Harry have not been on the best terms in recent years, but they are reportedly trying to work through their problems. Now, Charles reportedly has one demand for meeting with his son.

King Charles and Prince Harry have struggled to maintain a good relationship through the years. Charles and his son stopped speaking for a while back in 2020 — right around the time Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to leave the royal family. For a while, things were not good between the two, but Harry and his dad have tried to reconcile a bit since.

Rumor has it the two men are on speaking terms, but they haven’t actually met face-to-face in quite some time. Now, a source close to the king says Charles has one specific demand he would need Harry to meet in order to have an in-person discussion with his younger son.

King Charles has 1 requirement for a meeting with Prince Harry, source claims

Harry and Charles did sit down for peace talks at one point alongside Harry’s brother, Prince William. However, things did not go over too well, and the three men haven’t had much confrontation since. One source close to Charles says that he is willing to have a sit-down meeting with Harry, but since there is so little trust between the two men, Charles reportedly has one demand: Everything must be documented.

“If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken,” the source told Express. The rumor comes after Omid Scobie’s Endgame book named Charles as one of the royals who reportedly expressed concern over Prince Archie’s skin color.

Interestingly, Charles would also want “aides and officials” present, suggesting he wants others there to corroborate the conversations he has with his son. It’s unclear if the release of Scobie’s book impacted the progress Charles and Harry had made in rebuilding their father-son relationship, but it likely didn’t help.

Prince Harry and Prince William are unlikely to reconcile

Though Charles still reportedly wants a relationship with his son, things aren’t so easy between Harry and William. The two brothers have not been on speaking terms for quite some time, and the last time they tried to have peace talks, it supposedly ended in a screaming match; Harry also discussed an alleged physical altercation between him and William in his Spare memoir.

Plus, the other royal who was named in Scobie’s book was Kate Middleton, William’s wife. Scobie claimed that Kate was one of the royals who also expressed concern over Archie’s skin tone. While the royal family has not commented on the situation, neither has Harry or Meghan, which likely doesn’t bode well for Harry’s relationship with his brother.

It seems that at this point, the only thing that might bring Harry and William together is their children. It’s possible they could want to have some kind of relationship for the sake of giving their kids the chance to get along with their cousins. However, considering that Archie hasn’t returned to the UK since he left in 2020 and Princess Lilibet has never even met the royal family, it’s hard to imagine a situation where this ends up being the basis of a reconciliation.