King Charles Is Reportedly Still Planning to Attend a Major Upcoming Event — Which Might Put a Stop to the Rumors Around His Health

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, though he has not said what kind of what his prognosis looks like. But he reportedly still plans to attend a big upcoming royal event this summer.

King Charles has been mostly out of the spotlight for more than a month. Back in early February, the king announced that he would undergo cancer treatment; however, he did not reveal his type of cancer or its stage. Charles has stepped away from public appearances but has still been seen every now and then riding in the back of a car.

As of now, Charles still plans to attend a major royal event later this summer. If he does, it could put a stop to darker rumors surrounding his health.

King Charles | Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles still plans to attend Trooping the Colour

Each year, the royal family celebrates its Trooping the Colour ceremony, which marks the birthday of the current monarch. It takes place in June every year, and it could be considered a celebration of another year of the monarch’s service (since not all monarchs have birthdays around June). The queen’s final Trooping the Colour celebration before her death in 2022 also celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, or 70 years as monarch.

This summer, Charles is slated to have his second Trooping the Colour celebration since his coronation ceremony in May 2023. And according to Daily Mail, the king still plans to attend.

“There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list,” a source told Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace reportedly has not confirmed the king’s attendance, though Trooping the Colour is seen as the biggest royal event of the year. If Charles is healthy enough to attend, he likely will.

Charles has still been serving as the monarch but has stepped away from royal duties. He was last spotted waving to fans from the back of his car on March 13; Camilla Parker Bowles was in the car as well.

King Charles | Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Related King Charles Spotted in Public Once Again as Kate Middleton Remains in Hiding

Little has been said about King Charles — or Kate Middleton

Charles’ team briefed the public back in January when the king was undergoing a common prostate surgery. Within about a day or two of the surgery, Buckingham Palace shocked the world when they announced that cancer had been discovered in the process of treating Charles for the prostate issue. Charles has since stepped away from the spotlight, but the palace has remained silent on the king’s prognosis. Not to mention, they have not even revealed what type of cancer he has.

Kate Middleton’s absence has stirred up nothing but drama over the last month. The Princess of Wales disappeared after Christmas, and she likely won’t be seen until at least April. In the meantime, though, conspiracy theories have swirled regarding her whereabouts, and the palace has done little to help her. Kate admitted to heavily editing a photo of her with her kids, which didn’t put any of the theories to rest. She was recently spotted at a farm market in Windsor with Prince William, but the internet continues to wonder if it was actually her.