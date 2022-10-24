King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry

Though it’s been over a month since Queen Elizabeth II died, there is still plenty of conversation surrounding her death. Because the late monarch reigned for nearly 71 years, many people were affected by her death. For 10 full days after her death, much of England was in mourning. In fact, people flew in from all over the world simply to pay respects to her. But her death likely affected her family members most of all. Her son, King Charles III, and grandsons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, were certainly affected when they heard the news.

The royal family attended the funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth II

Naturally, all of the royal family turned up for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral proceedings. Even Prince Harry, who currently resides in the U.S., flew in for the occasion. Since stepping down from his duties as a senior royal, Prince Harry has made a life for himself in Montecito, California. The Prince lives in a sprawling mansion with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles told Prince William that Queen Elizabeth died hours before he broke the news to Prince Harry

Most of the royals were informed of Queen Elizabeth’s death prior to the announcement being made to the general public. However, The Cut reported that King Charles told one of his sons about his mother’s death long before the other.

“Charles waited almost two hours to tell Harry that the queen had died,” The Cut claimed. “[Royal correspondent Victoria] Ward reported that Charles called both his sons early on September 8 to get them to Balmoral to see the queen before she died, but that Harry ‘received that call some time after Prince William.'”

Prince Harry was unable to see his grandmother one last time right before her death

Because King Charles allegedly withheld the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince Harry had no opportunity to see his grandmother one last time. Though he tried to get back to England as quickly as possible, his flight to his home country didn’t even take off until after the late monarch’s death.

“Per the report, Harry’s flight took off at 5:35 p.m. — an hour after Prime Minister Liz Truss had been informed of the queen’s death,” The Cut explained. “Charles reportedly didn’t tell Harry about his grandmother’s passing until around 6:25 p.m., five minutes before the royal family released the official announcement.”

What kind of relationship do King Charles and Prince Harry have today?

It seems that there may still be some friction between King Charles and Prince Harry. In an August interview with The Cut, Meghan implied that her husband’s relationship with his father was strained, if not nonexistent. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,’” the podcast host shared. Interestingly enough, King Charles publically expressed his support for Prince Harry in his first address to the UK and Commonwealth as king.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” King Charles shared. Who knows if King Charles’s sentiments were genuine or not. However, only time will tell if his relationship with Prince Harry will be able to be repaired.