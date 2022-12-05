King Charles Is Said to Be ‘Relatively’ Relaxed About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Doc

The royal family’s reportedly “bracing themselves for a barrage of criticism.”

King Charles is “relatively sanguine” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, according to a report.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is “coming soon” with no official release date.

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries is looming. But King Charles III isn’t sweating it. Ahead, an expert explains why the king’s apparently “relatively sanguine” about the streamer’s “never-before-seen look” at his son and daughter-in-law.

Royals are ‘bracing themselves’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries, expert says

However calm the king might be about the Netflix docuseries there’s still some concern disapproval could be on the way. Author and royal expert Katie Nicholl explained the current mood among British royals in Vanity Fair. Apparently, they’re preparing for drama.

“The royals are said to be bracing themselves for a barrage of criticism — and possibly further allegations of racism — in both the TV series and Harry’s book,” the royal correspondent wrote.

Netflix debuted a teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Global Netflix Event on Dec. 1. It’s said to cover the couple’s “high-profile love story” and “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

As for relations between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, the status is not good.

“Friends say there has been a complete breakdown of trust between the brothers,” Nicholl wrote. “William cannot forgive Harry for the racism allegations he and Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview.”

King Charles isn’t stressing about ‘Harry & Meghan’ as ‘royals have weathered worse storms’

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

While Nicholl acknowledged the royals — and presumably the Firm — are steeling themselves a “source close to Charles” shared the royal family will go on.

“It is not something they are looking forward to, but the king is relatively sanguine about it,” the source told the New Royals author.

“Meghan and Harry can say what they want, and it appears they are determined to do so but it will not bring the monarchy down,” they continued.

“The royals have weathered worse storms than this and at the end of it all Charles will still be king and William will still be the Prince of Wales.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries is ‘coming soon’ to Netflix

The cloud that is Harry & Meghan: A Netflix Global Event continues to hang over the royal family. When Netflix unveiled a short clip of the six-part docuseries, the streamer didn’t include a release date. Instead, a simple “coming soon” accompanied the trailer.

One outlet named Dec. 8 as the release date in a Nov. 22 report while others expect it to debut before the year’s end.

Until Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries drops, there’s commentary on the trailer and plenty of royal family events and happenings.

William and Kate Middleton wrapped up a three-day visit to Boston, Mass., on Dec. 2 with the Earthshot Prize awards. Amid the trip, William’s godmother, a former aide to Queen Elizabeth II, resigned amid racism allegations.

Then, of course, Netflix offered a glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries days before they’re expected at a New York City gala.

