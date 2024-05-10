Prince Harry has claimed for a while now that he and his family are on good terms, but it’s hard to argue with what just happened: Harry and King Charles did not reunite during the UK trip.

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have been on difficult terms over the last few years. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their senior royal roles back in 2020, and ever since, tensions have been high between Harry and his relatives.

Back in February, Harry said in an interview that he loves his family and is grateful for them, suggesting the feud (between him and his father, at least) might have finally come to a close. But with Charles’ latest snub, Harry can no longer hide that the two men still don’t get along.

Prince Harry and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles’ snub toward Prince Harry during UK trip tells the truth about their closeness

Harry and Charles were hardly on speaking terms after Harry and Meghan moved to California back in 2020. But in the last couple years, Harry has seemingly spent a little more time with his father, and rumors swirled that the two men — though not exactly best friends — were now on much better terms than they once were. However, Charles recent snub during Harry’s UK trip paints a much different picture.

While scheduling conflicts do happen, a father and son with a close relationship would likely make every effort to reconnect in person during a rare trip to the UK. For Harry and Charles, that didn’t happen; they allowed their schedules to dictate whether or not they spent time together.

The move paints a much different picture than what Harry was trying to convince the press of back in February when he did an interview with Good Morning America and gushed over how much he loves his family. Harry said he was “grateful” he could spend time with his father just a few short months ago, but whether it was Charles’ schedule or his, the two men did not get together during Harry’s May visit.

Prince Harry might not be able to hide that tension with his family still exists

The royal family almost never speaks to the press, which essentially gives Harry the ability to spin the narrative however he wants. In February, he did an interview with Good Morning America, where he seemed to suggest everything was fine with his family. But this latest move prevents Harry from controlling that narrative entirely. Whether he likes it or not, the proof is in the pudding: He didn’t see Charles (and Charles didn’t see him) when the two had the chance.

There is only one takeaway here: Harry and Charles just aren’t close. Of course, Harry can continue to say otherwise, and we don’t know the full truth because the royals certainly don’t work that way, but it appears the two men still have a very long way to go.