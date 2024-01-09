The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw King Charles III publicly involved an apparent mix of “affection” and “alienation.” A body language expert says while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a potential “olive branch” from the king. However, it came after a “sense of alienation” that was all too “obvious.”

Harry, Meghan, and King Charles didn’t look like ‘family’ ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. Sure, their every move was watched closely at the time as they were together with estranged family members.

However, as body language expert Judi James told the U.K.’s Mirror, images of King Charles, Meghan, and Harry awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin indicated a “sense of alienation.”

“These photographs of Harry and Meghan with Charles at the queen’s funeral seem to make Harry’s subsequent disloyalty to his father seem even more hard-hearted and unpleasant,” she said.

“Walking down the palace staircase the sense of alienation is obvious as Charles walks ahead, apparently oblivious of his younger son and his wife behind him,” James explained. “There is no sense of family huddling. Or even communication, although the non-verbal messages look powerful.”

“Harry might have been showing his solo bonding to his wife here by holding her hand. But the emotional mirroring is with his father,” she noted. “Charles looks solitary, and his head is bowed in what looks like grief.”

In a similar pose, Harry “tilted” his head “away from Meghan. And his facial expression with the steepled brows suggests he is silently sharing that grief with his father.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat behind King Charles at the queen’s funeral in a potential show of ‘affection’

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Similar to 2022’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, where Harry and Meghan sat for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral became a source of much speculation.

Would they sit on the other side of the church, across the aisle from King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton? Or would they be seated just a few rows back?

The latter proved to be the case at Westminster Abbey when on Sept. 19, 2023, the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at her televised state funeral. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row, directly behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

James remarked it might’ve reflected what he said about the couple in his first speech as king just days earlier.

“For any leader in history, the vulnerable position in terms of [a] potential attack is the back, which is why we describe the people closest to us as ‘having my back,’” she said.

This would have been a position of trust in terms of Charles’s emotions towards [sic] his son, despite comments and claims that had already been made,” James continued. “

It would have allowed Harry to see his father’s vulnerability caused by grief first-hand and close-up. And, perhaps, have been an olive branch in their relationship.”

Harry appeared ‘full of resolve’ sitting behind King Charles at Westminster Abbey

While Harry and Meghan’s seating assignment had them sitting directly behind King Charles, Harry, according to James, appeared tense.

In contrast to the “olive branch,” “Harry’s body language looked full of resolve,” she said. “Hand-in-hand with his wife, the pair remained solemn-faced and isolated together, with no obvious signs of approach or sharing more widely here.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s hat concealed her “expression” as Harry stood “rigidly to attention with his brows drawn in a frown and a distant eye expression.”

Since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Meghan hasn’t returned to the U.K., while Harry attended the king’s May 2023 coronation.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.