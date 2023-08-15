Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been having difficulties with the royal family for quite a while before they finally announced they were stepping back. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t seeing eye to eye with the other royals and decided in early 2020 that they were carving out their own path. At the time, the couple needed money for things like security, and King Charles stepped up and allowed the two to receive funding from the royals. But one expert warns that that was a “terrible mistake” on Charles’ part.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have been ‘cut off,’ expert says

When Harry and Meghan first left the royal family to move to North America in January 2020, they were technically still working royals. However, the two weren’t living in the United Kingdom and only returned for their final stint of royal duties in March 2020. While they were getting settled across the pond, Charles still paid for the couple’s security, allowing them to settle down safely in a new country. However, one expert says that by not cutting off the couple, the royal family only made their own reputation worse.

“Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake,” royal biographer Tom Bower told Express. “He should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess … And he shouldn’t have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off.”

Bower’s point is that by allowing Harry and Meghan to talk so badly about the family despite having received financial support from them, the royal family looks bad. But what Bower seems to forget is that it’s not always so easy to cut off your own children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with King Charles in the foreground | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles likely didn’t want to completely sever ties with Prince Harry

The bond between parents and their children is unmatched. And despite that Harry aired out the family’s dirty laundry to say the least, at the end of the day, there is a little thing called unconditional love. It’s something that Harry and Charles likely have for each other, which is why Charles invited his son to his coronation ceremony — and why Harry chose to attend.

Harry and Meghan seem to have learned by now that the royal drama is past its prime. After a memoir, a Netflix series, and plenty of interviews, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally have to make their money another way. But perhaps this is a good thing; maybe as more time passes, wounds will heal that won’t be reopened by another tell-all interview. And if that’s the case, there is a chance that Harry and Charles could wind up working on things and finding some common ground.

Right now, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet only know one extended family member: Their grandmother, Doria Ragland. It’s possible that down the road, Harry and Meghan will want them to have a better relationship with their royal relatives.