King Charles and Prince Harry have a lot of work to do to repair their relationship. Here's who's in Charles' corner in the meantime.

Royal family followers know King Charles III and Prince Harry have had their ups and downs. And their relationship seems more strained than ever in 2023. Harry and Meghan Markle have discussed in interviews how everything went south when they stepped away from royal family duties. And now, it seems King Charles has a new “trusted conduit” he sees often.

King Charles has a ‘trusted’ friend he sees often in light of his strained relationship with Prince Harry

Royal family followers would love to see King Charles and Prince Harry repair their fractured father-son relationship. But King Charles and Prince William remain on excellent terms. Aside from family, King Charles has someone else in his corner — and that’s his cousin David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon.

David didn’t attend university and instead pursued life as a carpenter. In 1982, he created a furniture and interior design company that sold pieces to famous folks like Mick Jagger and Elton John. He’s played an increasingly significant role in King Charles’ life, especially with Prince Harry having left the life of a working royal.

“He has become Charles’s eyes and ears, and provides a trusted conduit to the Palace,” a royal source shared, according to The Sun. “He is respected and well-liked and has become significantly important in the King’s life, much more so than people know.”

“Charles always had a perfectly friendly relationship with cousin David, but they have become closer in the past few years, and particularly during the sensitive time of Charles’s transition from Prince of Wales to monarch,” the source continued.

While King Charles has less time than ever with his new royal duties, he still makes time for David. The source noted that they frequently speak on the phone to each other. Charles suggests that David come over for a bite to eat whenever the Earl is in London.

King Charles and David’s relationship continues to garner attention as Prince Harry’s relationship with his father comes into question. But, in reality, Charles and David have developed a close friendship over the last five years. Charles even gave David some duties associated with overseeing his charities.

King Charles and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles are rumored to have peace talks in September 2023

King Charles and Prince Harry allegedly scheduled a time to have peace talks in September 2023. While the father and son experienced much strain in their relationship, they both appear to want to salvage something between them. The peace talks would likely happen on Sept. 17 — a day after the Invictus Games end.

“Talks were originally meant to take place when Harry was over for the Coronation, but aides thought it would be far too stressful for the King to meet with his son during that time,” a source shared with OK!, according to the Daily Express. “Everyone is now working toward Sept. 17 as a date that both Charles and Harry can attend, so the finer details are being worked through between their teams.”

The source added that Harry wants Meghan Markle involved in the peace talks. “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe, and he doesn’t want to leave her out,” the source shared.

Will Charles rely less on David for support if his peace talks with Harry prove fruitful? Royal family followers will have to wait and see.

