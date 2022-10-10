King Charles’ ‘Unusual’ Gesture in New Photo Sends Subtle Signal He’s Ready for ‘Potential Attack,’ Body Language Expert Says 

King Charles displayed an “unusual” gesture in a recent photo with queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles that’s revealing, according to one expert’s analysis. A body language expert said it sends a message the king is ready for a “potential attack,” most likely preparing for Prince Harry’s memoir.

King Charles posed with Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in a new photo

A new photo released by Buckingham Palace shows King Charles posing with the queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The photo was taken the night before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

In the pic, Camilla and King Charles have an arm around each other while Charles places a hand in his pocket. William stands beside him with his hands held together in front of his body and Kate appears to have her hand on William’s back.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the photo, pointing out King Charles’ “unusual” gesture that may indicate he’s “forming up under potential attack.”

James told the Mirror this gesture could give some indication of Charles’ bracing himself for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, in the event it sheds a negative light on the king and queen consort.

“As any tribe or dynasty knows, a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader,” James noted. “The royals are making exactly the right ‘survival’ statement here, following the death of the queen.”

? Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.



Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty . pic.twitter.com/heUi1C5E15 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2022

King Charles’ body language in the photo shows he’s ‘forming up under potential attack,’ expert says

James explained how the king’s body language could send a message. “This looks like a forming up under potential attack, particularly from the direction of the US, and Charles’ unusual PDA of placing an arm around Camilla’s back, mirroring her arm round his, could be seen as a message in the same direction, as there have been rumors that Harry could have been critical of Camilla in his new book.”

She continued, “Charles has included his direct heir and wife Kate in the line-up to signal the continuity, and the fact they are in one line of four, rather than with William and Kate placed slightly behind Charles, suggests a sense of ‘I’ve got your back’ teamwork.”

James added, “William’s pose with his hands clasped in front of his torso, suggests a dutiful approach to his father, while Catherine places an arm around her husband’s back to signal ongoing support.”

Expert says body language in the photo may ‘signal a new era’

James also analyzed the photo for Express, noting how King Charles’ “incredibly rare” PDA gesture could “signal a new era.”

She explained, “Charles’ one hand in his pocket is a signature pose but what is less common, in fact incredibly rare, is the way that he had his arm around Camilla’s back in a reciprocal gesture.”

James continued, “PDAs between this couple are unusual and to adopt this pose in one of their first official photos might signal a new era in terms of seeing some recognition signals as gestures of more open affection.”

