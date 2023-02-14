King Charles III’s ‘Weakness’ for Prince Harry, Doesn’t Want to ‘Lose Him as a Son’ Says Royal Author

King Charles III will be officially crowned the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom in May 2023. However, his coronation is not without controversy. Much of the conflict stems from Prince Harry’s tell-all, Spare, and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, where Charles’ second son spoke of the many issues he dealt with as a royal family member. However, a royal author claims that Charles’s “weakness” for Prince Harry and not wanting to “lose him as a son” could spark a reconciliation.

Prince Harry made damming allegations about his father, King Charles III, in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry discussed his feelings regarding King Charles III in his new tell-all, Spare. He put his relationship with his father under a microscope, discussing the good and bad parts of growing up royal.

Harry recalled the day Charles told him his mother, Princess Diana, had died. “He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances. How could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?” However, “his hand did fall once more on my knee, and he said: ‘It’s going to be OK.’ That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue,” reported Town & Country.

Harry also accused Charles of not protecting him and his wife, Meghan Markle. In Spare, he wrote, “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.”

Charles may still show his “weakness” toward Harry allegations as his coronation approaches. A royal author says, “he doesn’t want to lose him as a son.”

King Charles III’s ‘weakness’ for Prince Harry

Author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, Angela Levin, spoke to Express to discuss King Charles III’s “weakness” for Prince Harry. Angela claims Charles is adamant about reconciling with his youngest son.

To the outlet, the royal author said, “King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry.” Angela continued, “He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him, and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son.”

The royal family will reportedly invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation. However, per Page Six, the couple’s fractured relationship with the royal family could present some challenges.

Prince Harry’s attendance with Meghan will decidedly shift the focus away from the historic event, where Charles is crowned king of the United Kingdom. But Charles wants the couple there, despite Harry’s somewhat negative statements regarding the House of Windsor.

Will King Charles III Snub Prince Harry if he attends?

Despite his stance regarding the monarchy, the Duke of Sussex said he would be open to attending King Charles III’s coronation on one condition. He is hopeful for an apology from senior family members regarding their past treatment of Meghan ahead of the event. “You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” the Duke of Sussex said in an interview with The Telegraph.

It may be seen as a snub if Charles does not integrate his second son into the ceremony somehow. But, the king has found a way around this touchy issue by not requiring the six royal dukes to kneel before him to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

Heir apparent Prince William will perform the coronation tradition. This effectively removes Harry from any role in the event without appearing he was eliminated from the pageantry on purpose.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry spoke of the coronation and if he had plans to attend. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said.

Harry continued, “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to discuss, and I hope they [the royal family] will sit down and talk about it.”