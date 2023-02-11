Kirstie Alley Defended Scientologists on Twitter — and Scorned Ex-Members

The news of Kirstie Alley’s death, when it broke in December 2022, devastated fans around the world. She was a vibrant TV star, best known for her long-running role in the series Cheers. Alley went on to become a popular movie actor, appearing in films like Look Who’s Talking, For Richer or Poorer, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. In spite of her popularity as an actor, she has a complicated legacy, with her dedication to the controversial religion Scientology making some fans question her judgment — and her Twitter tirades against ex-Scientologists causing some concern.

When did Kirstie Alley become a Scientologist?

Actress Kirstie Alley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 6, 2016 in New York City. | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Alley’s devotion to Scientology goes back decades, to when she was a young actor struggling to find her way in a tough industry. A Newsweek profile broke down her timeline in the religion, pointing out that she first joined the church in 1978 and quoting her 2012 memoir, in which she claimed, “When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess. I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss.”

Alley detailed how a friend sent her a copy of L. Ron Hubbard’s book Dianetics, which she credited for helping her to get over her addiction to cocaine. The actor eventually made her way to a Scientology counseling session, which she claimed cured her of her drug addiction for good. After that, Alley became a very public Scientologist, who often spoke out in favor of the religion, both in public and in private. She also didn’t hesitate to call out those who were critical of Scientology, even those who had chosen to leave the religion for various reasons.

Kirstie Alley defended Scientologists fiercely on Twitter

Over the years, Alley took to Twitter many times to slam celebrities who had spoken out against Scientology. As noted by BuzzFeed, she regularly feuded with ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, who used her platform to draw attention to the alleged abuses perpetrated by those in the Scientology inner circle. “Another one bites the dust…karma is a b****,” Alley tweeted when former Scientologist and high-profile filmmaker Paul Haggis was facing sexual assault allegations.

However, when prominent Scientologist Danny Masterson, who starred in That ’70s Show, was accused of sexual assault, Alley opted to stand by his side, tweeting “innocent until proven guilty.” She never backed down on her love for Scientology, once telling Howard Stern, “When you decide to blanket statement that Scientology is evil, you are my enemy,” according to The U.S. Sun.

Alley didn’t just discuss Scientology on Twitter — she regularly engaged in controversial discourse on the platform, defending conservative politicians like Donald Trump and never hesitating to call out those who shared articles or opinions that she disagreed with, even when her opinions proved to be very unpopular.

Kirstie Alley’s complicated legacy

Alley died in December 2022 due to complications from colon cancer. While legions of her celebrity friends, including John Travolta, were quick to pay tribute to the late star, it seems as though her legacy will be a complicated one.

According to The List, many critics pointed out that Alley’s death from cancer is problematic since Scientology reportedly promises that members who reach “upper levels” of Scientology won’t get cancer. Others pointed out that these comments were ill-timed in light of Alley’s tragic death at the age of 71.

In spite of Alley’s Twitter confrontations and feuds with other stars, the work that she did will live on forever — especially the character of Rebecca Howe in Cheers.