What Was Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth at Time of Her Death?

Kirstie Alley, best known for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers, has died. The actor was 71 years old. Here’s a look at Alley’s net worth, life, and career.

Kirstie Alley’s death

Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer. Her children True and Lillie Parker posted a message on Instagram informing her fans about her passing.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world, we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they posted. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Alley’s children went on to describe her passion for life and the joy she received from her work. “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they added.

Kirstie Alley’s movies and TV shows

One of Alley’s first acting roles was in a 1978 episode of Quark. In 1981 she played Sheila in the film One More Chance. Two years later, Alley landed a recurring role in the TV series Masquerade. She played Casey Collins for 13 episodes until 1984.

Alley became a household name after starring in the classic TV series Cheers. She played Rebecca Howe for 148 episodes from 1987 to 1993. Alley was also known for starring in the Look Who’s Talking movie franchise starring John Travolta. Some of Alley’s other acting roles include appearances in The Love Boat, Summer School (starring NCIS star Mark Harmon), Deconstructing Harry, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Kirstie Alley’s net worth

At the time of her death, Kirstie Alley had an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to acting, Alley also earned money from writing and producing.

Alley had writing credits for seven episodes of the sitcom Fat Actress. She had a total of eight production credits. One of Alley’s first production projects was the 1996 TV movie Suddenly. Some of her other production projects include Veronica’s Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie Alley’s Big Life, and Kirstie.

