Kiss’ Gene Simmons Said The Beatles Were ‘Like Babies’ When They Did ‘Love Me Do’

Gene Simmons compared The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” to one of the Fab Four’s later songs.

He said rock music is dead but other genres are not.

In some countries, The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” charted higher in the 1980s than it did in the 1960s.

Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley of Kiss | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kiss’ Gene Simmons discussed his opinion on new rock bands. Subsequently, he said The Beatles‘ “Love Me Do” is not one of the Fab Four’s best songs. Notably, “Love Me Do” became a hit in the United Kingdom across three different decades.

Kiss’ Gene Simmons contrasted The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ with ‘A Day in the Life’

During a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons discussed his views on the music industry. “Look, the system is broken, and because the system is broken,” he said. “New rock bands are very fragile. They’re like babies. You need to give them love and caring and give them a chance to come up with their better stuff so that they start with ‘Love Love Me Do’ [sic] [and] end up writing ‘A Day in the Life.’

“The same band,” he said. “They had the time to mature and grow. But if they were living in their mother’s basement and had to work for a living, which is what’s going on today, it’s not going to happen.”

What Kiss’ Gene Simmons said about the current state of rock, pop, rap, and country music

Subsequently, Simmons discussed his views on rock music in general. “Yeah, rock is dead,” he opined. “Not that it can’t come back to life, but the business is dead. If the business is dead, rock is dead.”

Simmons compared rock to other genres of music. “You know what’s not dead?” he said. “Pop. Lots of pop divas, little girls buy the material. Black music, especially rap, their fans buy the music. Country, yup, their fans buy the music. Rock, no.” He said there doesn’t seem to be a modern band comparable to The Beatles.

How The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” became a big hit in the United States. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week, staying on the chart for a total of 14 weeks. The tune appeared on the compilation 1962-1966. The compilation reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 175 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” reached No. 17. In 1982, it peaked at No. 4 and in 1992, it reached No. 53. Meanwhile, 1962-1966 hit No. 3 and stayed on the chart for a total of 167 weeks.

“Love Me Do” was a hit even if Simmons didn’t think it was the Fab Four’s best work.

