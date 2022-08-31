‘Knives Out 2’: Rian Johnson Explained Why the Title References the Beatles

The 2019 mystery Knives Out became not only a sleeper hit but one of the year’s most successful films. For better or worse, writer-director Rian Johnson often subverts expectations – just ask Star Wars fans – and here he brings a playful edge to the classic murder mystery. But still, no one expected the title of Knives Out 2 to shout out a classic tune by the Beatles. Thankfully, Johnson has now offered a bit of clarity why he called the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is coming to Netflix

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to select theaters on a date to be announced and globally on Netflix December 23! https://t.co/EdWQ53EOGT pic.twitter.com/TJ9l0IzlJ9 — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2022

Following the box office success of Knives Out, Netflix bought two sequels to the movie, with Johnson and star Daniel Craig signed on. The $469 million deal – according to The Hollywood Reporter – went public in 2021. And little by little, details surrounding Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, have made the rounds.

Craig, of course, reprises his role as gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc. And the ensemble cast this time around includes new cast members Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Craig has already spoken about how “very different” the sequel is compared to the original Knives Out.

Rian Johnson explains why the ‘Knives Out 2’ title pays homage to the Beatles

From its title, Glass Onion – which, presumably, bears the A Knives Out Mystery subtitle for marketing purposes – already sets itself apart. Even though Johnson never planned to title the film Knives Out 2, no one expected he would name the film after the Beatles’ 1968 single “Glass Onion.” The track comes from the band’s iconic self-titled release, more commonly referred to as “The White Album.” Johnson recently clarified on Netflix’s website why he chose that title.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death. This is all in plain sight from the very start. So the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass. ‘There’s got to be some good glass songs.’ I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”

Fans of the Knives Out will no doubt remember Benoit Blanc’s “doughnut within a doughnut” monologue emerged as one of the film’s most memorable moments. Perhaps the detective goes off on a similar investigative metaphor in the sequel. Fans will have to wait and see when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

‘Knives Out 3’ is happening, but when will it be released?

Netflix cuts a deal for ‘Knives Out 2 & 3’ for $450M ?



Daniel Craig is returning



(via @Variety | https://t.co/pJ3zM8d4Fx) pic.twitter.com/d9nBxZ4MTb — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 31, 2021

For as long as Craig expressed his hesitation to continue playing James Bond, the actor seems eager to continue on as Benoit Blanc. And with No Time to Die having definitively ended his run as 007, he has found the perfect franchise to focus on next. Craig even received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Knives Out.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could in all likelihood earn just as much acclaim from fans and critics as the first film. And the hype surrounding the sequel only bodes well for the inevitable Knives Out 3. That movie is already in development as part of Netflix’s deal with Johnson and Craig. But fans probably won’t see the movie until 2024 or so.

