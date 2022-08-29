‘Knives Out’ Fans Just Got an Exciting Update about the Upcoming Sequel

Knives Out might not explicitly seem like the kind of movie that necessitates a sequel. After all, writer-director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery presents a pretty definitive conclusion to the central whodunnit. However, considering Johnson’s Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) was inspired by characters like novelist Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot – who led a long-running series of mysteries – it makes sense Knives Out 2 aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is on the way.

‘Knives Out’ was a breakout hit in 2019, prompting sequels

Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in ‘Knives Out’ | Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, fans wondered what Johnson would do to follow up his successful, albeit divisive, trip to the “galaxy far, far away.” The answer? A movie very unlike his Star Wars film. Rather than another big-budget franchise tentpole, Johnson opted for a $40 million murder mystery with a star-studded ensemble cast and a playful attitude.

Hitting theaters in November 2019, Knives Out earned $165 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. That total made it the second biggest hit that year that wasn’t explicitly based on existing characters or source material, after Jordan Peele’s Us. Yet, the potential for Craig’s eccentric detective to anchor a series of mysteries proved too tantalizing for Johnson to resist.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ debuts in late 2022

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to select theaters on a date to be announced and globally on Netflix December 23! https://t.co/EdWQ53EOGT pic.twitter.com/TJ9l0IzlJ9 — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2022

Fans have known for a long while that the Knives Out sequel was coming out in 2022. Lionsgate announced the film’s development way back in 2020, with Netflix picking up the film the following year. And now, after months of speculation, fans know exactly when they’ll be able to stream Johnson’s latest release.

As Netflix recently announced, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere globally on the streaming service on December 23, 2022. The movie will also release in select theaters, presumably prior to its Netflix debut. However, no date was revealed just yet. Perhaps the film could follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and hit theaters in late November.

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 3’ is already in development

Talked a little about Glass Onion and what makes it unique from Knives Out, while scratching that same whodunnit itch: https://t.co/vvibugmYQm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 22, 2022

In any case, the fact that Netflix is saving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for a holiday release says a lot about the streaming service’s hope for the movie. The first film certainly is the kind of crowd-pleaser that would fit well with group watches during the holidays. And it shows strong confidence in what Johnson has made, boding well for the third installment.

According to The Wrap, Netflix purchased two Knives Out sequels for more than $400 million. So although no details have been announced, fans of Johnson’s franchise and Benoit Blanc can count on seeing the filmmaker and his star return for at least one more movie. Most likely, however, Knives Out 3 will probably be released sometime in 2024. It looks like fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. And Johnson stands to make a killing with a franchise after all.

