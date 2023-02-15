‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Rupert Grint Has Finally Escaped ‘Harry Potter’ and Found His Acting Groove in a Surprising Genre

Rupert Grint has come a long way since his days as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. With the release of his new film, Knock at the Cabin, and his AppleTV+ series, Servant, Grint has firmly established himself as a thriller and horror star, showing audiences a new side of his acting talents.

Rupert Grint says he ‘merged’ into Ron Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Rupert Grint attends a “Knock at the Cabin” Screening I Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

When Grint auditioned for 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, he was a fan of J.K. Rowling’s book and felt a strong connection to Ron Weasley. Like Ron, he had flaming red hair. And with five siblings, he also shared the character’s family dynamic.

When talking to Bustle recently, Grint talked about how it felt to play Ron Weasley over a decade. And he noted that for most of the films, it didn’t take much to get into character.

“In the movies, we merged into one,” Grint said. “By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”

Rupert Grint is finding his groove in horror with ‘Servant’ and ‘Knock at the Cabin’

After appearing in all eight Harry Potter movies, from 2001 to 2011, Grint was featured in movies like Into the White and CBGB. But he found notable success in television, appearing in several popular series, including Sick Note, Snatch, and ABC Murders.

In 2019, Grint stepped into the role of Julian Pearce in Tony Basgallop and M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological horror series, Servant. The show’s fourth season premiered on January 13, 2023. The actor’s latest project is Knock at the Cabin, a horror thriller written and directed by Shyamalan, which opened in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

With two thrillers premiering around the same time, Grint seems to be embracing the horror genre. And in his chat with Bustle, he revealed what it is about spooky storylines and sensitive characters that draw him in.

“I do have a bit of a fear of death,” Grint admitted. “And this has made me face it a bit. I don’t think I’ve fully worked it out just yet, but there’s something therapeutic about these roles as well, I guess. Demystifying.”

“I’m drawn to a hidden vulnerability,” he added. “A bit broken, damaged people. At the moment, it seems to be what I’m doing.”

‘Servant’ showrunner and ‘Knock At the Cabin’ director M. Night Shyamalan calls Rupert Grint a rare talent

After Harry Potter, Grint may not have seemed like an obvious casting choice for a horror project. But according to Shyamalan, the actor has a natural charm and an impressive range. And that’s why he turned to him for Servant and Knock at the Cabin.

“I’m always looking for a buoyant actor: someone who naturally entertains, who’s very colorful and beautiful to watch and has as many muscles in humor as in drama and poignancy,” Shyamalan told The Guardian. “That’s rare. Rupert has that, coupled with his kindness and incredible professionalism.”

“He’s just the easiest human being to work with,” he added. “It’s a tricky thing, what we ask actors to do. Sometimes that comes with complications as human beings. With Rupert: zero. He’s a Navy Seal: comes in and can do anything you ask him to.”