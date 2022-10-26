What We Know About Drake and 21 Savage’s Joint Album, ‘Her Loss’

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is teaming up with hit rapper 21 Savage for a new joint album titled Her Loss. The album comes just a few months since the release of Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, and marks 21 Savage’s first new album in two years.

Drake and 21 Savage | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and 21 Savage announced a joint album, ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage revealed their joint project in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their hit collab from Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind. The video, released in October 2022, featured text that read “Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022.”

“Jimmy Cooks” debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after Honestly, Nevermind‘s release in June 2022, but it wasn’t properly released as a single until October 2022.

A week after its release as a single, Drake performed as a surprise guest at one of 21 Savage’s concerts in his native Atlanta. The performance began to fuel rumors that the two could go on a joint tour in support of Her Loss after its release.

They’ve collaborated before

“Jimmy Cooks,” the title of which was likely a reference to Drake’s Degrassi: The Next Generation character Jimmy Brooks, is just one of several collaborations Drake has with 21 Savage. In 2021, they linked up for “Knife Talk” from Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy. In 2020, they collaborated on “Mr. Right Now” from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s album Savage Mode II. They also worked together in 2016 on the songs “Sneakin'” and “Issa.”

In 2022, Drake logged another No. 1 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Wait For U,” his collaboration with Future and Tems. Prior to “Jimmy Cooks,” 21 Savage’s first No. 1 song on the Hot 100 was “Rockstar,” his 2017 collaboration with Post Malone. His 2021 collab with J. Cole, “My Life,” reached No. 2 on the Hot 100.

21 Savage, meanwhile, has worked hard in 2022 featuring on other artists’ songs. He worked with Latto on her song “Wheelie,” J.I.D. on the song “Surround Sound,” Shenseea on “R U That,” and Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator on “Cash In Cash Out.” He was also featured on Calvin Harris’ single “New Money” from the DJ’s album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

Drake released his album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June 2022

Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind was polarizing among his fans, as it was a new sonic direction for the hit-making rapper. Rather than opt for a traditional hip-hop approach, Honestly, Nevermind was a dance record with house-infused tracks.

Drake addressed the negative reactions to his album in a clip shared by Complex reportedly from the album release party.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he said. “That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Still, despite the backlash, Honestly, Nevermind debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the rapper’s eleventh overall No. 1 album in the United States.

Given 21 Savage’s pedigree and Drake’s past collaborative projects with the likes of Future, it’s likely that Her Loss will be a more traditional album for Drake.

