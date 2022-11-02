Kody Brown Says It’s ‘News’ He and Christine Are Divorced in New ‘Sister Wives’ Teaser

In a new teaser for the latest episode of TLC’s Sister Wives, Kody Brown claims its “news” he and his third wife, Christine, are divorced. This strange statement comes after Christine carefully explains her unhappiness to her spiritual husband. They also agreed on property division and that she would move to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely.

Christine Brown has attempted a peaceful transition out of her marriage to Kody Brown

Season 17 of Sister Wives explores the lengthy process of Christine leaving her polygamist family. The show teased this storyline in January 2022 on the Sister Wives: Tell-All. Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan that she and Kody had divorced. However, the series is historically one year or more behind in storylines. Therefore, fans are seeing the breakdown of the couple’s marriage this season.

However, Christine attempted to make this transition easy on herself and her daughter Truely first. Then, Kody and the rest of the family. She laid her feelings bare to her spiritual husband. Christine shared she had not been happy in their marriage for quite some time.

Christine took her time to untangle herself from her polygamist clan. Its members include Kody and sister wives Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown. However, Kody seems to be in denial regarding Christine’s unhappiness. In a new teaser, he appears surprised that he and Christine’s split is final.

Kody Brown says its ‘news’ he and Christine Brown are divorced

In a new clip for the series’ Nov. 6 episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kody claims he didn’t realize he and Christine had officially split. He claimed it was “news.”

“I was sitting there talking with Truely, and she’s like, ‘Well, you and Mom are divorced,'” Kody says. “It was a little bit of news to me.”

Moreover, Kody continued, “We never made an official agreement and never signed a paper. We never agreed or went to our church leaders and said, ‘Hey, we’re divorced’ or ‘We want a divorce.'”

Furthermore, Robyn echoed Kody’s sentiments. She shared the lengthy process involved when asking for a divorce from their church. “Usually, our church would say you’re divorced; you have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork; you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken,” she says.

The ‘Sister Wives’ stars are no longer part of their church

The family was members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). This Fundamentalist sect of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) religion allows its followers to practice polygamy.

Additionally, Christine explains, “I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody. There was no legal process that we had to go through. But neither of us is a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I’m divorced? I don’t see the problem in that at all.”

However, Christine explained that her mother, Annie, had to get a legal divorce from her father, Rex Allred, when she left polygamy. Annie was Rex’s lawful wife. Comparatively, the couple had to legally end their union before Annie could leave their extended family.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

