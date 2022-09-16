Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Allow Kris Jenner to Use This 3-Letter Word Around Her Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian once told Kris Jenner not to use a certain three-letter word around one of her kids – and no, it wasn’t profanity. Here’s the word Kourtney prohibited her mother from saying around her daughter and why.

Kourtney Kardashian asked Kris Jenner not to use this word around her daughter

Kris Jenner and her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to parenting. She recently criticized the matriarch of the famous family for not including Kourtney’s three kids in her engagement to Travis Barker.

And on a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney called her mother out for using a certain word around Penelope, Kourtney’s daughter who was four years old at the time (per Yahoo).

Kourtney was eating a salad with Penelope present when Kris asked, “Do I look fat?” Instead of answering the question, Kourtney simply responded, “Don’t use that word in front of my daughter, please.”

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she doesn’t want Kris Jenner saying the word ‘fat’ around her daughter

After the episode aired, Kourtney Kardashian spoke with Cosmopolitan about why she didn’t want Kris Jenner using the word “fat” around Penelope.

“There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening,” said Kourtney. “I just don’t want to start getting anybody self-conscious.”

The reality star continued to explain how important it was for her to set a good example for her daughter. “They say if a mother is confident about her body that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders. I’m fine about my body but I’ll notice little things. If I’m like, ‘Ugh, I hate this outfit! I’m changing!’ My daughter will try on tons of outfits before she’s happy.”

The reality star was recently criticized for her parenting

Although Kourtney Kardashian didn’t want Kris Jenner to say the word “fat” around her daughter, the reality star recently came under fire for seemingly food-shaming her kids.

In a Sept. 12 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kourtney spoke about her approach to feeding her children healthy foods.

“Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry.”

Fans attacked the mother of three on social media, saying that it didn’t seem very body positive to deny her son french fries after a year.

“Imagine having a MOM say you can’t eat MCD’s FRIES for a YEAR!!?” tweeted one fan, while another tweeted, “I get being healthy but it’s been a year? Let the boys have some fries ?.”

