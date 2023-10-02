In season 4 of 'The Kardashians,' Kim and Kourtney continued their fight from season 3. Here's why Kourtney is happy away from her family.

Season four of The Kardashians has shown the continuation of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud and also hinted that Kourtney has problems with more than one member of her family. The two sisters have fought over the years, even ending up in physical altercations. During a heated phone conversation, their current drama boiled over, with Kourtney telling Kim that she is happiest when she’s away from their family.

Kourtney Kardashian said she feels happiest when she isn’t with her family

During season three of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney began arguing about Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney felt it was disrespectful for Kim to partner with the brand after she had partnered with them for her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

Their feud spilled over into season four of their Hulu series. During a phone conversation, Kim mentioned having a dinner in Milan for her Dolce & Gabbana campaign and invited Kourtney to attend. She declined, and the sisters began rehashing their feud. Following a heated exchange, Kim asked Kourtney if she was happy.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian | Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

“Yes, but not when I’m on the phone with you,” Kourtney responded (per People), later adding, “I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically you.”

This is not the first time Kourtney has mentioned distancing herself from her family to protect her happiness.

“With my family, I’m like, ‘Protect my energy,'” she said in a season three episode of The Kardashians. “And like, ‘I’m married! Bye everyone!'”

Kourtney Kardashian revealed the family members who were in a group chat without her

In one of Kim’s most bruising comments to Kourtney during the fight, she mentioned being a part of a group chat of friends called “Not Kourtney.”

“All of your friends call us complaining,” she said. “Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney,’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Since the episode aired, Kourtney has revealed the members of the group chat, clearing her friends’ names.

“No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Case closed.”

The two sisters appeared in a confessional together on ‘The Kardashians’

While the episode’s airing might have stirred up some of the negative feelings from the phone call, the sisters appeared in a joint confessional on the show. They both admitted that watching season three of their reality show reignited the fight, making the season incredibly difficult to view. They acknowledged that their season four argument got out of hand.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian | Clint Spaulding/amfAR/Getty Images

“It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me,” Kourtney said. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

Hopefully, the sisters will reach a point of understanding as the season progresses.