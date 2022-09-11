Kourtney Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Has Fans Saying Her Style Is Very ‘Hot Topic’

Kourtney Kardashian might have risen to fame as a reality star, but these days, she’s content to be best-known as the wife of drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has been described by some as cringy, but many fans love the obvious affection that the two have for each other.

One thing that isn’t controversial is the way that Kardashian’s style has evolved over the past year, with most critics of the family poking fun at her variety of rock-star-inspired outfits.

In a recent Reddit post, fans offered up their take on one of Kardashian’s recent looks, one that they agreed looks just like something out of Hot Topic.

Kourtney Kardashian | Michael Tran/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Instagram post showcased ‘Hot Topic’-style looks

Kardashian has been on the road with her rockstar husband, joining him backstage between his sets. Along the way, she’s been taking to Instagram to show off a variety of outfits – and most of them are a far cry from what she used to wear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Been wearing these since 6th grade ?https://t.co/EjS1XjSrJ9 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 23, 2022

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Kardashian rocked knee-high black socks, along with an oversized band T-shirt and what appeared to be a black bodysuit underneath.

In a Reddit thread, fans broke down the look, with one noting, “This is so Hot Topic of her.” Another joked, “She the girl behind the counter smacking gum ‘hiiii welcome innnnn.”

Fans have a lot to say about Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit choices

You can thank us later ?https://t.co/Mlx0c4DeJS — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 29, 2022

Hot Topic stores are still staples in many shopping malls around the world. They first rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a destination where teens with a flair for gothic, emo, and alternative styles could find clothes and accessories to suit their taste.

According to The New York Times, Hot Topic has undergone somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, having survived the “retail apocalypse” and maintaining its popularity with shoppers. Certainly, Kardashian’s recent style choices seem to place her as a fan of Hot Topic, although it’s doubtful that the reality star would have ever been caught there during the heyday of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In another Reddit post, a fan posted the well-known meme of the two Spider-Men pointing at each other, captioning the post “Whenever the dream team shows up in matching Hot Topic fits,” and dubbing one Spider-Man “Kourtney” and the other one “Travis.” As one Reddit user commented, “I am sorry, but this is hilarious. She is [in] her match era.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s style has changed greatly since she started dating Travis Barker

As the astute Reddit user noted, Kardashian’s style has undergone a major transformation since beginning her romance with Barker in 2021. As reported by Stylecaster, Kardashian used to favor sleek bandage dresses and sky-high heels during her early years in the spotlight.

She even went through a boho-chic phase in more recent years, rocking maxi dresses and flowy tops that seemed to fit her vibe as an understated mom of three. After starting to date Barker, the reality star seemed to want to match her boyfriend whenever possible, opting for lots of black leather, oversized band T-shirts, and thigh-high rocker boots.

She’s also toned down her makeup looks, often choosing minimal glam over dramatic contour and eyeshadow. Her edgy style has made Kardashian a favorite with many fashion magazines. While a lot of Reddit fans are clearly unified in their amusement over Kardashian’s embracing of the gothic rocker look, it’s clear that Kardashian herself is feeling more confident than ever before.

