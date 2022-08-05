Kris Jenner’s MasterClass: What You Need to Know Before Paying $150

Momager and reality TV star Kris Jenner is teaching a brand new MasterClass. The online education site has featured a variety of A-lister instructors but never a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Here’s what you need to know before enrolling in Kris Jenner’s “On the Power of Personal Branding” MasterClass.

What is MasterClass? Celebrity-led courses and subscription cost

MasterClass has an impressive roster of celebrity-led courses. Mariah Carey, Gordon Ramsay, the Duffer Brothers, Samuel L. Jackson, and more A-listers have classes to share their skills and expertise on the platform, per the MasterClass website.

Carey’s MasterClass, for example, “teaches the voice as an instrument.” And The Duffer brothers, best known for creating Netflix’s Stranger Things, “teach developing an original TV series.”

The cheapest plan is $15 per month to access courses on one device at a time. The next step up is $20 per month to watch on two devices at a time. It gives the option to download courses and watch offline as well. And there’s a family plan at $23 per month. It allows for six devices at a time, also with the option to download and watch offline.

Kris Jenner teaches ‘On the Power of Personal Branding’

In Kris Jenner’s MasterClass, “On the Power of Personal Branding,” The Kardashians star promises to teach students “how she built the Kardashian-Jenner empire.” And Jenner gives tips on how to “stand out and stay on top.”

A video preview of the course cites Jenner’s history as a self-made businesswoman. And it shows several of the Kardashian-Jenners’ brands — including Poosh, 818, SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, and Good American — as proof of the family’s business success.

“I’ll teach you my key steps to building and maintaining a personal brand, with plenty of my secret sauce on the side,” Jenner says in the MasterClass teaser clip.

J​​enner’s lesson plan consists of 11 videos. Some of the video titles include: “Consider Your Target Audience,” “Social Media: Owning It,” “Monetize Your Brand,” and “You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie.”

Is Kris Jenner’s MasterClass actually helpful?

With the Kardashian-Jenner family being known for their glitzy lifestyle — in addition to occasionally being out of touch with reality — it’s hard to imagine what practical advice Jenner could give to the typical entrepreneur.

In a review of Kris Jenner’s MasterClass, a Vice writer described the reality star’s teaching method as “one-size-fits-all.” As one of the first assignments, Jenner suggests that her students create a vision board to streamline their “brand story.” Then, she encourages them to take to social media to promote their “product” by using hashtags.

The course apparently focuses a lot on self-promotion. One of the specific projects students do is create a video showing off their “product.” Jenner also talks at length about discovering a “white space,” a business term about finding the unmet needs of customers and creating a niche product centered on that demand.

Funnily enough, Kris Jenner’s MasterClass also includes modules titled “Don’t Create Drama” and “How to Handle the Haters” where Jenner denounces making drama a part of personal branding. This is ironic considering how drama-filled (and profitable) the family’s reality shows are.

Overall, it seems Kris Jenner’s “On the Power of Personal Branding” course is similar to MasterClass as a whole: You get out of it what you put into it.

