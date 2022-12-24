Kristen Bell’s ‘Disturbing’ Christmas Tree Terrified Dax Shepard

When it comes to couple goals, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s relationship is up there. Bell became famous for her remarkable acting skills, but since her Hollywood debut, the star and her work have grown. Bell’s children’s book, The World Needs More Purple People, is a testimony to that. Also known for his acting career, Shepard has been married to Bell for almost a decade. Look back at their celebrity relationship, and discover why Bell’s 2022 Christmas tree scared Shepard.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have fun in their relationship

Kristen Bell isn’t afraid to admit that when she met Shepard, sparks didn’t fly. As the story goes, when Shepard and Bell were introduced in 2007 at a friend’s dinner party, the Veronica Mars star had no idea who Shepard was.

Recalling the beginning of their love story, Shepard told Good Housekeeping: “When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.’ But slowly, I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt.”

Shortly after meeting, the two began dating, and by 2009, Bell and Shepard were engaged. The couple took their relationship to the next level when they married in 2013. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters. On and off-screen, the couple seems to be killing it nonstop.

Bell and Shepard have a bit of a reputation for PDA and showing off their love for each other. From sweet walks to bike rides to swimming together in the ocean, Bell and Shepard constantly look like they’re having the time of their lives, Us Weekly reports.

But Kristen Bell’s ‘disturbing’ Christmas tree scared Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s love for fun extends to their family life. Recently, the Armchair Expert co-host took to Instagram to share a video of the “disturbing” Christmas tree he found in his home.

As Shepard zooms in, viewers see the Christmas tree is an homage to the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Re-creating one of the most famous scenes from the beloved Dr. Seuss classic, Bell’s tree features a life-sized Grinch.

However, it wasn’t just the Grinch’s bottom and legs sticking out of the Christmas tree that caught Shepard off-guard. The thing the Parenthood star found most “disturbing” was the top of the tree, which “destroyed Newtonian physics” by bending and leaning whimsically.

He ended his Instagram post by calling his wife a “genius.”

Kristen Bell shared some of her Christmas traditions

Traditions are part of what makes holidays special, and celebrities love to participate in them too. In 2017, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprised fans when they revealed that matching outfits are a key part of their holiday customs.

In 2019, Bell opened up about the Christmas traditions that mean a lot to her. Because she’s a Michigan native, making her family’s no-bake buckeye cookies is one of her favorites. Since meeting Shepard and starting a family, she has also adopted some new rituals. Opening gifts from youngest to oldest is another tradition the Frozen star enjoys.

However, one of Bell’s favorite holiday traditions seems to be simply a state of mind. “Another habit I want to pass down to them is to not get stressed out about the holidays. It’s tempting to think that everything has to be perfect,” the actor told Woman’s Day in 2019. “But if we decide at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve to order takeout instead of cook, I will have a smile on my face.”