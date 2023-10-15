In an unearthed interview, Kristen Stewart recalled the immediate chemistry she felt with Robert Pattinson the first time they kissed while auditioning for ‘Twilight.’

Kristen Stewart is opening up about the instant connection she felt with Robert Pattinson, both on and off the Twilight set. While the franchise launched them to super-stardom, it was their initial chemistry—particularly during their first kiss—that captivated fans and set the tone for their real-life romance.

Stewart recently shared her admiration for Pattinson’s unique blend of intellect and nonchalance toward the role, a mix that added a certain spark to their characters.

Kristen Stewart remembers Robert Pattinson’s attitude during their first kiss

When casting Edward for Twilight, director Catherine Hardwicke held auditions at her Los Angeles residence where candidates would perform scenes alongside Stewart.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Stewart fondly remembered the immediate chemistry she felt with Pattinson. The actor would land the part as her on-screen partner but also her boyfriend for several years.

Stewart admired Pattinson’s unique blend of intellectual curiosity and carefree commitment to the role. She also felt they both brought a youthful, unpolished energy to their characters, which was essential for anyone taking on these roles.

She stated that he incorporated an “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'”

Twilight would shatter initial expectations by raking in over $3 billion in global box office sales. The success of the movie launched Stewart and Pattinson to stardom, but it also put an intense spotlight on their personal lives.

‘Twilight’ director Catherine Hardwicke recalls the ‘chemistry’ between the movie’s lead stars

When Stewart and Pattinson first crossed paths at a casting session for Twilight a decade ago, the spark between them was undeniable.

At the time of casting for Edward, Hardwicke had already selected Stewart for the role of Bella Swan. Bella’s love story with Edward, a vampire, was the cornerstone of the series.

Given the importance of the characters, Hardwicke prioritized strong chemistry between the leads. She had Stewart engage in chemistry readings with multiple actors before Pattinson arrived at Hardwicke’s residence to try out for the role.

According to People, Hardwicke revealed that Stewart and Pattinson’s chemistry audition wasn’t without its awkward moments. Both actors seemed a bit shy and uneasy at first.

But it didn’t take long for her to notice how well they clicked and the palpable electricity between them.

“It was pretty positive. After the end of their audition, I could tell that there was a lot of electricity and chemistry,” she stated.

Kristen Stewart admits that she thought her relationship with Robert Pattinson was ‘it’

In a 2021 conversation with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart got pretty real about her personal life, particularly her past relationship with Pattinson.

Stern questioned her about whether marriage had been on the table when she was with her Twilight co-star. Stewart seemed hesitant at first but revealed that she takes her relationships seriously.

But Stewart wasn’t certain if she would have said yes to a proposal from Pattinson.

“I’m not sure. I don’t consider myself to be a big traditionalist, but absolutely. In every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it,” Stewart shared.

Stewart clearly isn’t one to take love lightly; she’s all-in when it comes to matters of the heart. Considering her comments, fans are left wondering what could have been had Pattinson popped the big question.

Currently, Stewart’s professional life is buzzing, too. She starred in a 2022 film called Crimes in the Future, and she’s also in the midst of working on another project named Love Lies Bleeding.