Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke Are Watching ‘Summer House’ Together – ‘I Love This Guy,’ Kyle Says

Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke may be at odds on Summer House this season, but Cooke recently shared that they are mending their friendship. And they are even watching the season together.

In a recent episode, Cooke revealed that he was frustrated with Radke at work. He went further and blasted Radke at dinner sharing that Radke’s past drug and alcohol addiction was problematic. And that he hired Radke to work at his company Loverboy when no one else would hire him.

Radke and his girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard were not at the dinner, but Danielle Olivera shared Cooke’s comments with the couple, which only increased the tension in the house.

Radke and Cooke’s friendship appears to be on a bad path. But Cooke recently shared they are mending it in an Instagram story post.

Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke are watching ‘Summer House’ together

While Cooke may not be in a great place with Radke’s fiancé Lindsay Hubbard, he appears to be trying to find his way back to Radke.

He shared a photo with Radke and revealed that he and Radke were talking. “2 friends,” he wrote. “1 pic in front of a hotel lobby floral arrangement. Just a long overdue hang sesh. Filming can be A LOT. But the actual airing of the footage is what really challenges friendships and relationships.”

Carl Radke, Kyle Cook |Eugene Gologursky/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“The cast gets to see what they missed while others were filming,” he continued. “Confessionals create an environment where you can speak your mind way more freely than in the moment to someone’s face. And then social media platforms allow everyone else to weigh in on what they saw in the condensed edit.”

“So in a weird way, I just wanted you all to know that Carl Radke and I are watching this season together as friends and learning a lot about ourselves and one another in the process. We’ll be good. I love this guy.”

Kyle and Carl recently had a long-overdue dinner

Radke ultimately quit his job at Loverboy. While Cooke was unhappy they parted ways at work, he was somewhat relieved because it allowed them to rekindle their friendship.

“I think it allows us to focus on our friendship,” he recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We got dinner the other night, and it was so long overdue where we just focused on us. And it was not about, you know, ‘Hey, buddy things were good now you seem a little checked out.’ Like, we just had so many conversations. It felt like we were talking in circles and we would just repeat that and repeat that and repeat it.”

“So it was a breath of fresh air. It was a weight off both of our shoulders. But yeah, that was two weeks ago,” he said. “What people are watching right now is the beginning of all that.”

Kyle Cooke said the vibe was off in the ‘Summer House’ from the beginning

Cooke also said the vibe was off in the house, especially when Radke and Hubbard wanted to kick off the summer with an early morning workout session.

“And then it’s a Saturday morning. People are waking up at 7 a.m. to go work out,” Cooke said. “I mean, that kind of sets a weird tone. It’s like that’s not what this has ever been about. Like, I wake up at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday to go to the gym.”

“It was like a really weird precedent to set night one for three newbies. This is not normal,” he laughed. “Like, don’t think that we take ourselves so seriously. I think I reenacted Clark Griswold from Vacation, with the clipboard. But I also was just like, hey, if anyone’s going to work out, what about the guy who’s trying to stay in shape as an almost 40-year-old? So I didn’t even get the look.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.