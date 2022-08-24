Kylie Jenner Is Acting Like Her ‘Old Self’, Fans Say

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Although she’s only 24 years old, she’s been famous her entire life, growing up in front of everyone’s eyes and going through multiple style phases. These days, Jenner embraces sultry silhouettes and heavy makeup contours, but before she became a mother, Jenner was known for her out-of-the-box looks and silly stunts on social media. After a recent TikTok video featuring Jenner playing around with her mother, Kris Jenner, fans took to Reddit to discuss why the makeup mogul seems to be acting more like “her old self.”

Kylie Jenner became famous as a young teenager

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards | MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was 10 years old when she started appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her older siblings and parents. Jenner, a cute, precocious pre-teen, became popular with younger viewers. Over the years that followed, as the family grew in fame, Jenner seemed to struggle to find her footing in the spotlight, experimenting with different hair colors and looks.

By the time she was a teenager, Jenner had expressed an interest in makeup – and although it would be several years before she launched her hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics company, she was actively setting the stage for her future career as a businesswoman and makeup mogul.

Jenner’s ‘Tumblr era’ made her a pop culture icon

WE’RE LIVE WITH ALL NEW LAVENDER PRODUCTS AT https://t.co/DbSy7Ahhza! i couldn’t wait to share these with you guys.. some of my favorite formulas in the most beautiful scent. i hope you enjoy ? @kylieskin pic.twitter.com/cfT46eQMgs — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 23, 2022

For fans, Kylie Jenner’s most iconic era in style is from approximately 2014 until 2018. Defined by fans as Jenner’s “Tumblr” era, the young star seemed to find her place not only in her family’s dynamics but also in the pop culture spotlight. According to The Things, Jenner’s Tumblr era included her iconic teal-dyed hair, a clothing collaboration with Pacsun, and the debut of her romance with rapper Tyga.

During that time, Jenner seemed to embrace social media stardom as well. She utilized social media platforms like Keek, Tumblr, and Snapchat, posting lots of hilarious video clips and highlighting her love of cooking and practical jokes. She included many of her friends in these videos as well, with longtime friend Jordyn Woods and family friends like Jaden Smith also making regular appearances.

What did fans say about Kylie Jenner recently acting like her ‘old self’?

daddy got us matching rings ?⛈ pic.twitter.com/qNE9MAYs5x — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 2, 2021

In recent years, Kylie Jenner has adopted a more sophisticated social media approach. She generally posts glamour shots and “aesthetic” images of her cars, handbags, and houses. Still, the star allows some rare glimpses of her silly side, and in a recent TikTok video, Jenner can be seen dancing with her mother, Kris Jenner, letting her guard down and having a great time. Some fans on Reddit had a lot to say about the cute TikTok, with one writing, “Is it just me or I think she is trying to be the “funny” Kylie again,” one fan wrote.

“I think she’s just finding herself again,” one insightful fan detailed. “I definitely think she’s playing into it a little extra because people have been saying bring back her old era a lot recently, but it’s nice to see a bit of her old self back. I’m sure she probably feels the same. I’m hoping this is the start of a new happy era for her instead of trying to get king kylie back.”

Another Reddit user commented, “You know what, she’s giving me her old true self vibes and it’s nice. They’re having fun and being silly which is so Tiktok. This is better than her meticulously calculated sexy videos.” Whatever the true motivation behind the funny TikTok video, it’s clear that Jenner is open to trying new things on social media once again.

RELATED: Do Kendall and Kylie Jenner Still Have A Close Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner?