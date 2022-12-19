Lady Gaga Gave the ‘Biggest Gift’ to Herself This Year

Lady Gaga is the artist behind Chromatica, finally hosting the Chromatica Ball about two years later — in 2022. Here’s why she calls those performances the “biggest gift” she gave to her health.

Lady Gaga announced the Chromatica Ball in conjunction with ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour | Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga didn’t want to host a tour — she wanted to be the queen of the ball. The Chromatica Ball was initially scheduled for 2020 — the same year Lady Gaga released her pop album.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the artist pushed her stadium concerts to the following summer. Due to her filming schedule for House of Gucci and safety precautions, the tour was again postponed.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready,” an email to ticketeholders read, according to Rolling Stone. The “Rain on Me” artist finally hosted her Chromatica Ball in the summer of 2022, later reflecting on the emotions behind these concerts.

“You know, I’m so grateful that I got to deliver Chromatica to the world in this way because the biggest discovery and the biggest gift I could have given myself in becoming healthy is that when I’m on stage now, I’m not blasting the music and getting lost,” she said during an interview with V Magazine.

Lady Gaga details the ‘biggest gift’ she gave to herself to become healthy

In recent months, the artist has been vocal about her mental health and fibromyalgia, both of which impact her performances. As a result, the artist believes the “biggest gift” she gave to herself this year was the Chromatica Ball.

“I’m not in a nightclub wasted, getting lost in the record… Now I’m inside my dance routine,” Lady Gaga noted in the same interview. “I’m inside my vocal technique. I’m inside the artistry of the fashion and the imagery. I’m clear about where the cameras are. I’m always thinking about the image that the audience is seeing.”

“It’s a real performance,” she continued. “It’s a performance that honors the craft of my musicianship. When I’m playing piano, I can hear what I’m playing. I care about every note. And I can’t tell you how much suffering is not worth it if it means it’s going to compromise your talent.”

The Chromatica Ball, of course, highlighted songs from the 2020 collection, including “Replay” and “Rain on Me.” She also performed some of her biggest hits, like “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Lady Gaga released the ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ remix album in 2021

On the original Chromatica, Lady Gaga featured other pop artists. “Rain on Me” included vocals from Ariana Grande, with the duo performing during the MTV Video Music Awards. The K-pop group BLACKPINK appeared on “Sour Candy.”

In 2021, Lady Gaga released her Dawn of Chromatica remix album, featuring Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Arca, and other pop artists.