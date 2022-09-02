Lady Gaga Was Once Against Having Kids Because She Feared They Might Ruin Her Creativity

Lady Gaga prides herself on being a creative artist. Because of this, one of the “Telephone” singer’s biggest concerns was losing her creativity. But her concerns played a role in her not wanting to have kids.

Lady Gaga on her creative process

Lady Gaga’s creativity has played a huge role in the Grammy-winner’s success. There’s a unique take the actor has on her creative process whenever putting together an album.

“I see it like a hallway,” Lady Gaga once said in an interview with Oprah. “It’s a hallway with wooden doors. The first door’s open, that’s that album, you walk down. There’s another door, that’s the next album. And then there’s one more door, and it’s coming up. And I’m banging on the walls, I’m looking for hammers. I’m trying to figure where the machine guns are. I just want to get to that freakin’ door.”

Lady Gaga asserted that this process was about more than just songwriting.

“It’s writing the next chapter of whatever lobe is in my brain that’s waiting to be unlocked. And people think I sound narcissistic. It’s fine, because y’know, Oprah, it’s all I’ve got. Is my creativity,” she said.

Lady Gaga once shared she didn’t want to have kids because of her creativity

In recent years, Lady Gaga has begun to consider the prospects of motherhood. The young artist recently didn’t rule out the possibility of starting a family. In fact, she looked forward to it.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she once said in an interview with InStyle. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

But years earlier, the Star Is Born actor wasn’t in a rush to start a family. She felt having children would come at a price she wasn’t yet ready to pay.

“Although my womb is not yet beckoning for a child. I’m — I’m very far away from that day. I’m also terrified it will ruin my creativity,” she once said in an interview with Larry King.

The affection she received from her fans was all the family she needed at the time.

“I’m looking for love just like everyone else, Larry. But right now, love is in the form of my fans. Love comes in many different forms. Right now, I’m passionately only serving them,” she added.

Lady Gaga was once concerned she could lose her creativity by sleeping with someone

Children wasn’t the only way Gaga feared she could lose her creativity. She was also superstitious when it came to sleeping with a significant other. In a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair (via MTV News), Gaga once explained her reasoning.

“I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone, they’re going to take my creativity from me through my vagina,” she said.

This was partially why the Golden Globe winner didn’t live a promiscuous lifestyle.

