Lady Gaga Perfectly Responded to Rumors About Her Body: ‘My Fans Don’t Care and Neither Do I’

Lady Gaga is one of the most versatile and talented performers in the entertainment industry. The singer and actor relishes keeping members of the press on their toes. From her earliest days on the scene, where she often stepped out in outrageous ensembles, to her current trajectory toward Hollywood stardom, Lady Gaga has always been considered an innovator. However, when she started releasing music, one particularly pervasive rumor kept following the up-and-coming talent. While many of Lady Gaga’s fans immediately dismissed the wild rumor, the singer took on the headline, proving that she’s as brilliant with a putdown as she is with a song verse.

What rumor followed Lady Gaga during the early years of her fame?

Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184550 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

When Lady Gaga first started releasing songs like “Bad Romance” and “Paparazzi,” many critics weren’t sure what to think about her unusual appearance and over-the-top theatrics. During this time, a wild rumor about the artist’s body began to make the rounds.

According to Vulture, journalists worldwide reported on and referenced the rumor, even though it had absolutely no basis in fact. Eventually, some reporters grew bold enough to ask the singer about this in person. A clip from a 2011 60 Minutes episode with Anderson Cooper proves that not only was Lady Gaga aware of the speculation but that she didn’t care about it in the slightest.

What did Lady Gaga say about the anatomy rumors?

As seen in a MsMojo YouTube channel video, Cooper asks Lady Gaga about the rumor that she has male anatomy, questioning if she had heard the speculation that she has “a male appendage, that (she is) a hermaphrodite.”

Lady Gaga not only didn’t look phased by the question, but she had a quick comeback for Cooper. “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible? Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care, and neither do I.” Lady Gaga’s unbothered response proved that she didn’t care to give much time or energy to debunking the rumor.

Lady Gaga is an icon in the LGBTQ community

Over the years since, Lady Gaga has cemented her status as someone who doesn’t let concerns about her body or identity affect her. She’s become an icon for members of the LGBTQ community. Her hit song “Born This Way” proved that representation mattered to the singer. With lyrics like “Don’t hide yourself in regret, Just love yourself, and you’re set,” and “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track, baby, I was born to survive,” her message was clear — she wanted to support the community. Throughout the past decade, Lady Gaga has worked hard to earn that title.

In 2009, Lady Gaga revealed she is bisexual. “This is who I am and who I have always been,” she told fans in Berlin (via HuffPost). Additionally, she has worked hard with anti-bullying causes to prevent hate crimes toward LGBTQ youth. An activist and outspoken advocate for equality, Lady Gaga is committed to her fans. And she never hesitates to speak out against hate speech or anti-gay language.

