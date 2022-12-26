Why Lady Gaga Wrote Her Own ‘White Christmas’ Lyrics

Lady Gaga is the artist behind “Bloody Mary,” “Monster,” “Christmas Tree,” and other holiday-esque hits. For A Very Gaga Thanksgiving, the artist recorded her own version of “White Christmas,” which was later included in A Very Gaga Holiday. Here’s what we know about the songwriter’s original verse.

Lady Gaga performed ‘White Christmas’ on ‘A Very Gaga Thanksgiving’

She’s the Mother Monster behind Halloween fan favorites like “Bloody Mary,” “Monster,” and “Judas.” Sometimes, Lady Gaga releases music (and television specials) for other holidays — including Christmas.

In 2011, the artist released A Very Gaga Holiday — a live EP featuring songs from ABC’s holiday television special A Very Gaga Thanksgiving. The collection is available on most major streaming platforms, including “You and I,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “Orange Colored Sky.”

She also performed “White Christmas,” adding her original verse for the recording. It now has over 6 million Spotify plays.

“I’m dreaming of a white Snowman,” Lady Gaga sings. “With the carrot nose and charcoal eyes / And, oh, when he cries I’m gonna tell him / It’s OK / Because Santa’s on his sleigh and on his way.”

Lady Gaga explains her choice to write another verse for ‘White Christmas’

The original “White Christmas,” featured in the 1954 film of the same name, doesn’t include Lady Gaga’s snowman-inspired verse. During A Very Gaga Thanksgiving, the artist explained why she wrote her own “White Christmas” verse.

“So, as you can tell, I’m very outgoing,” Lady Gaga said. “And a little bit shy, but I decided that this song is just too short. It’s such a beautiful Christmas song, but it’s only one verse. So, I added one extra one.”

Sometimes Lady Gaga wishes fans a happy holiday season on social media. Fans can also see this artist perform “White Christmas” with her holiday special, with some snippets available on YouTube.

“We all know Lady Gaga is a phenomenon,” Katie Couric said in a statement regarding A Very Gaga Thanksgiving. “This is a chance to see more of who she is beneath the wild costumes and staged musical numbers.”

Lady Gaga and Space Cowboy released ‘Christmas Tree’ in 2008

This wouldn’t be the only time Lady Gaga released holiday music for Little Monsters. For one campaign with Barnes & Noble, Lady Gaga sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” alongside Tony Bennett. For Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2014, the duo performed a live version of “Winter Wonderland.”

Perhaps her best-known Christmas song is the somewhat provocative 2008 single “Christmas Tree,” released with Space Cowboy. This track has over 10 million Spotify plays and details the narrator being “put on top” like a Christmas star.

Most recently, Lady Gaga released her Dawn of Chromatica remix album, featuring reimagined versions of “Rain On Me,” “Sour Candy,” and other originals.